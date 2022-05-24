Friday, May 13:
Sandy Birch Road, Georgia-5:59 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to a residence on Sandy Birch Road for the report of fraud. The resident said they had been ‘messaged’ by a family member on a social media site and needed money for surgery. The resident added that they had mailed money to the recipient. It was then learned that this was actually a fraudulent account. Officer Schiavo recommended the subject to stop the package before it leaves the state. The resident reached out a few days later and advised they were able to stop the package before it was sent.
Boysenberry Dr-11:34 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was approached by a passerby who reported a vehicle that had just passed was operating erratically. Officer Schiavo was able to locate the vehicle and when making contact with the operator did not note anything suspicious or signs of intoxication.
Saturday, May 14:
Pecor Ave-1:57 p.m.
Sgt. Philbrook spoke with two individuals in regards to an ongoing custody issue.
Pecor Ave-6:04 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to a residence on Pecor Avenue for the activation of a Medical Alert Activation where the wearer had fallen. Upon arrival, the resident had fallen in the driveway and was helped up. Milton Rescue arrived on the scene to oversee the subject.
Sunday, May 15:
Us Route 7 S-1:57 p.m.
Officer Bosworth and Cpl. Porter responded to US RT7 for the report of a single motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was noted that the vehicle was off the road in a ditch. The driver was not injured but they displayed signs of intoxication. After attempting to complete Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the operator was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court.
Railroad St / Middle Road-9:34 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that was the vehicle of interest in a retail theft. After initially providing false information, the passenger was identified and was discovered to have multiple warrants. The subject was taken into custody.
Monday, May 16:
US Route 7 / Maplefields, Colchester-10:22 p.m.
Officer Jones responded to the area of US RT 7 for the report of an erratic vehicle. Officer Jones was able to locate the vehicle and upon making contact with the operator noted indications of impairment. After consenting to the Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. The operator will appear in court at a later date.
US RT 7-4:51 p.m.
Officer Noel responded to a business on US RT 7 for the report of a suspicious male loitering and looking into cars in the parking lot. It was then reported that the male moved on to another area. Officer Noel responded to the area, and after speaking with an employee and observing the area, did not note anything suspicious.
Tuesday, May 17:
East Road / Main St-4:33 p.m.
Ofc. Noel responded to the area of East Road and Main Street for the report of an erratic driver. The area was searched and no vehicle matching the description was located.
Wednesday, May 18:
Bombardier Road-9:31 a.m.
A resident came to the Police Department to bring in a dog that was running loose on US RT 7. Milton’s Animal Control Officer was able to scan the dog, who was chipped and identify the owner. The owner was contacted and was reunited with the dog.
Cherry St-5:45 p.m.
Cpl. Porter was sent to a residence on Cherry Street for the report of a disturbance. It was learned that a couple separated due to a verbal disagreement, and nothing physical had occurred. One individual agreed to leave for the evening and information was given should the need to apply for court-ordered protection arise.
Thursday, May 19:
East Road-9:01 p.m.
Officer Schiavo came upon a disabled vehicle off towards the side of the road. Ofc. Schiavo made contact with the operator who advised they had made arrangements and were all set.
S Main St, St Albans City-9:51 p.m.
While on Patrol in Georgia, Cpl. Grenier assisted the St. Albans Police Department in searching for a suspect who fled on foot after a motor vehicle crash.
