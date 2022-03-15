Friday, March 4:
Lake Road, St Albans Town-11:47 a.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to St. Albans to help the Franklin County Sheriff's Office with a Drug Recognition Expert screening with a driver they believed to be operating while impaired.
Us Route 7 N-11:24 p.m.
Officer Bosworth and Officer Schiavo responded to US RT 7 where a subject had called in to report they were walking along RT7, and were having a hard time and experiencing thoughts of self-harm. After making contact with the subject and talking things out, it was determined that the best course of action would be to speak with a professional and receive further care. Ofc. Schiavo provided the individual with transportation to UVMMC.
Saturday, March 5:
Mayo Road / Jasper Mine Road, Colchester-2:11 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier was sent to the area of Jasper Mine Road in Colchester to assist Colchester PD with the report of an erratic driver. Cpl. Grenier was able to locate the vehicle and upon making contact with the operator, signs of impairment were noted. After consenting to Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.
Bombardier Road, Milton, VT-10:56 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to Elm Place on Bombardier Road for the report of a man stuck in the elevator. Officer Schiavo made contact with the man’s sister who confirmed he was stuck in the elevator. The man was responsive and advised he was not in need of medical care. Milton Fire arrived on scene and was able to get the man out of the elevator.
Sunday, March 6:
US RT 7 N-2:51 p.m.
Officer McQueen and Cpl. Grenier responded to a residential alarm on US RT 7. The residence was searched and secured, with nothing suspicious observed. The homeowner was notified of the incident.
Bear Trap Road-5:25 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier was sent to the area of Bear Trap Road for the report of a fallen tree blocking the road. With the help of two passersby, the tree was removed from the roadway.
Monday, March 7:
Hardscrabble Road-10:44 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was sent to Hardscrabble Road to assist Milton Rescue with a resident who was experiencing chest and arm pain. Cpl. Coulombe stood by until Milton Rescue arrived and transported the individual for further medical care.
River St / Villemarie Ln,-2:39 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the driver, signs of impairment were seen. After consenting to perform Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the operator was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.
Tuesday, March 8:
Ethan Allen Hwy, Georgia-1:02 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe and Sgt. Locke responded to a business on Ethan Allen Highway for the report of an open 911 call with no voice contact. Sgt. Locke was able to make contact with an employee who advised it was a false alarm.
Chrisemily Ln-6:25 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe and Sgt. Locke responded to a business on Chrisemily Lane for the report of an alarm. The area was searched and the building was secure.
Wednesday, March 9:
Fisher Pond Road, St Albans Town-2:31 p.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to St. Albans at the request of the Vermont State Police to perform a Drug Recognition Expert Screening on a driver they believed to be operating a vehicle while impaired.
US Route 7 S / West Milton Road-3:56 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to the area of US RT 7 and West Milton Road for the report of an erratic driver. Officer Schiavo was able to locate the vehicle and upon making contact with the driver, signs of intoxication were shown. After performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was taken into custody for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.
Thursday, March 10:
Maplewood Ave-6:42 p.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to a residence on Maplewood Ave for the report of a woman potentially expressing self-harm ideations. Officer Schiavo met with two individuals who advised they had been in a verbal altercation. One of the individuals did make mention of self-harm, but further advised that they did not truly mean it. Howard Center’s Community Outreach team was contacted and arrived to aid the two individuals as well.
Benning Cir-6:03 p.m.
Sgt. Philbrook responded to a residence on Benning Circle for the report of a patient exhibiting signs of a stroke. Sgt. Philbrook stood by with the patient until the arrival of Milton Rescue who transported for further medical care.
