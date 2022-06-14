Friday, June 3:
Sand Hill Rd #20, Essex Town-2:00 p.m.
Officer Jones responded to Essex to help with a request from the Essex Police Department for a K9 track.
72 Main St #10-7:36 p.m.
Cpl. Scalise and Sgt. LaFountain were sent to a residence on Main Street with the report of a Domestic Disturbance with potential injury. Officers spoke with both individuals, who provided conflicting stories. It was also noted that alcohol consumption was also a factor in the incident. Milton Rescue met with one subject who declined rescue. Both parties agreed to remain at the residence and would stay separated.
Saturday, June 4:
Acorn Dr-7:55 a.m.
Officer Jones responded to a phone alarm activation at a residence on Acorn Drive. The resident said that the alarm was accidental.
Old Stage Rd / Westford Milton Rd, Westford-11:36 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to the area of Old Stage and Westford Road to assist the Vermont State Police with a motor vehicle accident. Sgt. LaFountain stood by until the arrival of a State Trooper and helped with directing traffic until fire and rescue units cleared the scene.
Sunday, June 5:
Garden Pl-8:42 a.m.
Officer Jones responded to a residence on Garden Place to help the homeowner regain entry to their residence.
Monday, June 6:
Owen Ct-11:07 a.m.
Sgt. Philbrook was sent to a residence on Owen Court with the report of a disturbance between adult siblings. Upon arrival, both subjects confirmed the situation was a verbal altercation only. Sgt. Philbrook spoke with both individuals about additional resources that may help in the future.
Old Stage Road / Ballard Road, Georgia-9:49 p.m.
Officer Bosworth was flagged down by a motorist who was experiencing issues with their recently purchased vehicle. The driver advised the car was experiencing electrical issues and were unsure if they would make it home. The operator, having just acquired their Junior Operators License that day, was escorted home by Ofc. Bosworth.
Tuesday, June 7:
McMullen Road-3:57 p.m.
Officer Schiavo, Cpl. Porter, and Sgt. Philbrook were sent to McMullen Road with the report of a fully engulfed garage fire. Officers were able to ensure the home was evacuated. For public safety and ease of access for fire, Officers diverted traffic away from the street. Fire arrived on the scene and was able to contain the fire to the garage.
US RT 2 / Sand Bar-5:53 p.m.
Officer Bosworth responded to the area of the Sandbar State Park where a motorist reported an overturned windsurfer. Ofc. Bosworth, in addition to the Grand Isle Fire Chief, checked the area without locating anyone. The Coast Guard was notified of their findings.
Wednesday, June 8:
Westford Rd / Caldo Ln-5:25 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to the area of Westford Road for the report of a single vehicle crash. The driver advised they were distracted and struck a pole. Minor injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Rebecca Lander Dr-8:00 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe, with help from the Chittenden County Sherriff’s Department, did a car rollover demonstration at Milton High School. This event aimed to demonstrate to students the dangers of driving without a seatbelt in the event of an accident.
Thursday, June 9:
Sawyer Ave-3:38 p.m.
Officer Jones responded to the area of Sawyer Ave for the report of ATV traveling up and down the roadway. Upon arrival, no ATVs could be seen. The incident was documented and will continue to be monitored.
Sunset Ave-4:42 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe and Sgt. Locke were sent to the area of Sunset Ave with the report of three people participating in a loud verbal argument on the railroad tracks. Upon arrival, the subjects all said that they were being loud, but the situation was not physical and everyone was fine. The individuals were advised to stay off of the railroad tracks for safety.
