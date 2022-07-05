Friday, June 24:
Dewey Dr-2:47 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe responded to a residence on Dewey Drive to help a resident who reported receiving threatening texts online. The resident knew who the messages were from, and a trespass order was served.
Middle Road-4:46 p.m.
Officer Schiavo came upon a disabled vehicle on Middle Road. He stood by with the operator until a tow was able to retrieve it.
Saturday, June 25:
Middle Road-9:39 a.m.
Cpl. Porter was sent to Middle Road for the report of a vehicle striking a mailbox. Cpl. Porter met with the driver who advised they accidentally struck a mailbox, and needed the damage documented. The driver said they had already contacted the owner of the mailbox and had arranged to take care of the damage directly.
Us Route 7 S-11:02 a.m.
Cpl. Porter was sent to a business on US RT 7 for the report of a dog in distress in a vehicle. Cpl. Porter located the vehicle and dog in question, though the car was running and the dog appeared fine. The owner of the vehicle soon arrived and showed the air conditioning was on inside the vehicle, and the dog was fine.
Sunday, June 26:
Owen Ct-1:02 p.m.
Cpl. Scalise responded to a residence on Owen Court to assist a resident needing medical care and helped the subject until the arrival of Milton Rescue.
US RT 7 / Milton Diner-10:10 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to the Area of US RT 7 to a report of an erratic driver. Cpl. Grenier was able to locate the vehicle when it parked and approached to speak with the operator. It was learned that their Driver’s License was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Monday, June 27:
Us Route 7 S-10:23 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was sent to a residence on US RT 7 with the report of an individual who violated a Court Protection Order. Cpl. Coulombe met with the resident and told a subject whom he has a protection order from went by the residence on their bicycle and yelled obscenities at them. The alleged violator was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
River St-9:18 p.m.
Milton’s Animal Control Officer responded to the area of River Street with the report of a loose dog. The owner was identified and contacted and said the dog got free using a window. The dog and owner were reunited.
Tuesday, June 28:
W Milton Road / Orr Road-10:13 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was flagged down to help a resident with traffic while the resident attempted to free their tractor from a ditch they had just gotten stuck in. The tractor was removed.
Rebecca Lander Dr-7:02 p.m.
Officer Noel and Cpl. Scalise responded to Milton High School to a report of an active alarm. A custodian identified themselves with credentials and said the alarm was accidentally activated. Officer Noel was able to contact support staff who would be able to reset the alarm.
Wednesday, June 29:
US RT 7-7:08 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to a business on US RT 7 to help store employees with an individual who they believed to be shoplifting. The suspect returned the items and was trespassed from the business.
Thursday, June 30:
Kim Ln-8:49 a.m.
Cpl. Porter and Sgt. LaFountain were sent to a residence on Kim Lane for a 911 hang-up call. It was learned that the resident was looking for information on Court Order Protection orders. The resident said they were in a verbal disturbance with the other resident but confirmed nothing physical had occurred. Resources and information were given to them.
Catamount Dr-11:38 p.m.
Officer Bosworth and Cpl. Grenier responded to an active alarm at a business on Catamount Drive. The area was searched and secured, and a key-holder was made aware.
