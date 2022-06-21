Friday, June 10:
Fox Run Ln-8:41 a.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to a residence on Fox Run Lane for the report of a resident needing medical care. Officer Schiavo helped Milton Rescue with readying the subject for transport.
East Road / Farnsworth Road-5:50 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to the area of East Road for the report of an erratic driver. The vehicle had already departed when he got there. However, heading back towards the Police department, the vehicle was located and contact was made with the driver. The operator did not show signs of impairment and was warned in regards to operating a vehicle erratically.
Saturday, June 11:
US Route 2/Sand Bar-12:49 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain observed a vehicle traveling 81MPH in a posted 50MPH area on US RT 2. The driver was issued a citation for excessive speed and will appear in court at a later date.
Partridge Ln-8:13 p.m.
Officer Bosworth was sent to the area of Partridge Lane with the complaint of loud music at a residence. A patrol was conducted through the area, though no loud music or disturbances could be heard.
Middle Road-11:02 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier and Officer. Bosworth responded to a business on Middle Road with the report of an active alarm. The building was ultimately found to be locked and secure.
Sunday, June 12:
Crest Dr-7:27 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier and Officer Bosworth responded to a residence on Crest Drive where the resident was concerned about hearing gunshots in the area. Gunshots could be heard to the west of the residence, near the power lines. Cpl. Grenier and Ofc. Bosworth safely approached the subjects who were target shooting with an earthen embankment as the backstop. Though they had selected the area to shoot for the safety of the backstop, the target was tacked to a utility pole, and a walking trail bisected the area, making the line of sight a safety issue. The subjects agreed with this assessment and advised they would seek a safer spot next time.
Monday, June 13:
Shannon Way-2:23 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe spoke with a resident on Shannon Way who reported receiving a call from an individual who claimed they were a Border Patrol Agent, demanding they comply with certain directions or they would lose their assets. The resident identified this as a scam and ultimately reported the incident to the Attorney General’s Fraud Hotline.
Taylor St-2:34 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the operator, it was learned that their license requires an ignition interlock device to drive. As this was not present, the operator was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Tuesday, June 14:
Wiley Road, Colchester-4:33 a.m.
Officer Noel responded to the town of Colchester to assist the Colchester Police Department with the search of a residence.
Andrea Ln-8:40 p.m.
Cpl. Scalise responded to a residence on Andrea Lane for a 911 hang-up call, with no voice contact when dispatch attempted to call back. Shortly before arriving at the house, Dispatch was able to speak to the resident who had fallen and possibly sustained minor injuries. Cpl. Scalise was able to meet with the resident who had sustained minor injuries. Ultimately, Milton Rescue arrived and the subject was assisted into the rescue for further medical care.
Wednesday, June 15:
Bombardier Road-12:50 p.m.
Cpl. Porter was sent to a housing complex on Bombardier Road for the report of a vehicle that hit a metal fence, causing damage. He observed the fence in question, which was damaged, and located the license plate of the vehicle that had struck the fence. The owner of the vehicle arrived and advised that in attempting to reposition their car, they put the car in drive instead of reverse and jumped the curb to hit the fencing. The owner also advised they had already alerted the owner of the complex and their insurance company.
Highbridge Rd / Arrow Head Lake Rd, Georgia-2:48 p.m.
Ofc. Schiavo was sent to Highbridge and Arrowhead Lake Road with the report of a loose dog wandering in and out of the roadway. The dog was brought back to the Police Department, though no tracking/identifying chip was found. Social Media posts were done for the dog but the owner was not identified. The dog was brought to Cross Kennels and will stay there until the owner is identified.
Thursday, June 16:
Centre Dr-9:46 a.m.
Cpl. Porter and Det. Hendry responded to a business on Centre Drive with the report of an active alarm. An employee confirmed the alarm was accidental and nothing further was required.
East Road-6:37 p.m.
Sgt. Philbrook responded to the area of East Road where it was reported that lightning struck a power pole causing a small fire. The fire had mostly burned itself out. Sgt. Philbrook removed debris from the road, and a crew responded to repair the damage to the pole.
