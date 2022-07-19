Friday, July 8:
Clapper Road-12:46 a.m.
Officer Noel took note of a vehicle in the parking lot of an auto business with the headlights on. The vehicle was found to be unoccupied, though the key was in the ignition. Noel secured the vehicle and returned the key to the business upon their opening in the morning. The key was left in the vehicle by accident.
W Milton Rd / Dewey Dr-6:06 p.m.
Cpl. Porter and Sgt. LaFountain responded to W Milton Road for the report of a single motor vehicle accident. While en route, it was reported the driver was attempting to leave the scene of the accident. Upon arrival, the operator was found lying in the road with a passerby actively restricting the driver from leaving the scene. The driver was actively showing signs of intoxication and advised they had had too much to drink. After being transported to UVMMC and evaluated for injuries, the operator was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court at a later date.
Saturday, July 9:
Roosevelt Highway, Colchester-4:32 p.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to Roosevelt Highway in Colchester to assist the Colchester Police Department with a citizen dispute. Ofc. Schiavo provided assistance to a Colchester Officer on scene and took the statement of an individual involved.
Arrowhead Lake-6:52 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to the area of Arrowhead Lake where it was reported several individuals had set up a fire. The Milton side of Arrowhead Lake was checked and no visible fire or smoke could be observed.
Sunday, July 10:
Trayah Dr-3:43 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier and Ofc. Bosworth responded to a residence on Trayah drive to assist with a resident who was experiencing a medical incident. Cpl. Grenier and Ofc. Bosworth was able to assist rescue with lifting the patient for transport.
Mackey St-1:08 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to the area of Mackey Street with the report of ATVs or Motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed up and down the road. Officer Schiavo met with an individual operating a go-kart and informed the subject it was not legal to operate in the roadway. The driver understood and ceased operation.
Monday, July 11:
Bombardier Road-11:05 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe spoke at length with a resident regarding trespass issues and best practices for trespass issues.
US Route 7 S-1:33 p.m.
Officer Jones responded to a business on US RT 7 for the report of smoke and potential flames behind the building. It was learned a burn permit was approved for the business, and Milton Fire had already checked on the burn.
Tuesday, July 12:
US RT 7 / Charlebois-12:11 a.m.
Officer Noel was sent to the area of US RT 7 with the report of an erratic driver. The vehicle was located and upon making contact with the driver, signs of intoxication were noted. The driver said they had consumed alcohol prior to driving. The driver was taken into custody for Suspicion of the Driver Under the Influence and will appear in Court at a later date.
North Road / Maranda Dr-5:47 a.m.
Officer Carlson was dispatched to the Milton/Georgia town line for the report of a downed tree in the road, causing a traffic hazard. Officer Carlson was able to remove the tree from the road to allow traffic to resume as normal.
Wednesday, July 13:
Middle Road-7:48 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier met with a resident on Middle Road who believed they were a victim of fraud. The subject advised their social media account was locked, and when they contacted who they believed to be customer support, they were told they needed to buy gift cards and send them to an address to regain access to their account. The subject advised they did buy gift cards and realized after sending them that it was likely a scam. Though little can be done after the cards are sent, the incident was reported to the Attorney General’s Fraud Hotline. Fraudulent events of this nature can be reported to the Attorney General’s Fraud Hotline at (800) 649-2424.
Shirley Ave-11:41 p.m.
Milton’s Animal Control Officer was dispatched to the area of Shirley Avenue with the report of a dog barking for an extended period of time. The ACO was able to respond to the residence and work with the owner to resolve the issue.
Thursday, July 14:
East Road-3:36 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to the area of East Road for the report of an erratic driver. He was able to locate the vehicle and make contact with the driver. The operator said they believed their operation was normal. Officer could not note any signs of impairment, and nothing further was required.
