Friday, July 22:
US Route 7 S-1:04 p.m.
Officer Bosworth responded to a business on US RT 7 to answer questions in regards to a payment dispute and a potential breach of contract. The officer spoke with the subject and advised the issue was likely a civil matter.
Kingsbury Crossing-7:08 p.m.
Officer Schiavo and Sgt. LaFountain responded to a residence on Kingsbury Crossing to the report of four 911 hang-up calls. Upon arrival, it was learned that one of the residents was mowing the lawn for their neighbor, and was accidentally called the emergency number.
Saturday, July 23:
Milton Westford Rd / Town Forest-10:19 a.m.
Officer Bosworth was sent to the area of the Milton Town Forest for the report of two loose dogs running in and out of the roadway. The dogs were not located. Milton’s Animal Control Officer followed up in the area and was able to identify the dogs and their owner. The dog owner was issued a verbal warning for the dogs at large.
Catamount Dr-12:51 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier, Officer. Flynn and Officer Bosworth responded to a business on Catamount Drive for an active alarm. Upon arrival, the area was searched and found to be secure.
Sunday, July 24:
US Route 7 / Clapper Road-8:31 a.m.
Officer Flynn and Cpl. Grenier were sent to the area of US RT 7 and Clapper Road for the report of a vehicle that was speeding with several juveniles hanging out of the vehicle windows. At that time, the vehicle could not be located, though later in the day it was found while pulling into the parking lot of a business. Officer Flynn made contact with the vehicle and the driver said they had been spoken to in Colchester earlier that day for a similar reason. The driver was reminded to drive safely.
Kim Ln-6:19 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier, Officer. Flynn and Officer Bosworth responded to a residence on Kim Lane for a third-party report of a domestic disturbance. Officers were able to speak to both parties separately and confirmed the incident was a verbal situation only, with nothing physical occurring. Information for resources was provided and the individuals agreed to stay separated for the evening.
Monday, July 25:
Railroad St-9:47 a.m.
Officer Noel and Cpl. Scalise were sent to a residence on Railroad Street where a third party reported a domestic disturbance between two individuals. Officers met with both individuals who confirmed nothing was happening at the residence.
Red Clover Way-3:50 p.m.
Officer Noel came upon a large hole near the shoulder of the road on Red Clover Way where construction was being done. Since this posed a potential safety hazard, Ofc. Noel blocked the public highway and cones were placed around the area.
Tuesday, July 26:
East Road / Marrs Hollow Road-6:04 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the driver, it was learned that their license was criminally suspended. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court.
US Route 7 / Andrea Ln-6:19 p.m.
Officer Noel responded to the area of US Route 7 and Andrea Lane with the report of a vehicle passing multiple vehicles, nearly colliding with one head-on. Ofc. Noel was able to locate the vehicle and made contact with the operator who was warned about driving unsafely.
Wednesday, July 27:
Haydenberry Dr-11:05 p.m.
Officer Carlson was sent to the area of US Route 7 with the report of a vehicle that was unable to maintain the lane of travel. Ofc. Carlson was able to locate the vehicle near Haydenberry Drive. After initially failing to yield to emergency blue lights and striking a mailbox and a speed limit sign, the vehicle came to a stop. Contact was made with the driver who showed signs of intoxication. The driver was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court at a later date.
Us Route 7 S-3:00 p.m.
Detective Hendry and Ofc. Carlson were sent to a business on US Route 7 where two individuals were reported to have shoplifted from the store. The officers were able to locate the individuals at a nearby business and recovered the stolen items from the store. The two individuals were subsequently trespassed from the business as well.
Thursday, July 28:
Railroad St-8:20 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain spoke with a resident who had questions about bicycles riding on sidewalks.
Allen Dr-8:27 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier and Officer Flynn were sent to the area of Allen Drive with the report of a driver potentially operating a vehicle while under the influence. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and make contact with the driver. Signs of intoxication were noted and the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. A citation was issued to the operator who will appear in court at a later date.
