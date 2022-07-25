Friday, July 15:
US RT 7 South-4:50 p.m.
Officer Palermo and Cpl. Coulombe were sent to a business on US RT7 with the report of a small dog left inside a vehicle with little ventilation. The vehicle was located and the dog appeared to be well. Eventually, the owner and passenger of the vehicle came out of the business. It was learned that neither subject had a valid driver’s license. Additionally, the vehicle was parked in a handicapped spot, using a handicapped placard that did not belong to them. The vehicle was moved out of the handicapped spot and grounded in the lot, and the driver was issued a ticket for Parking in a Handicapped Space using Another’s Placard.
US Route 7 / Short Stop-9:46 p.m.
Officer Noel was sent to the area of US RT 7 for the report of two vehicles traveling well over the posted speed limit and operating erratically. The officer was able to make contact with one of the vehicles and upon identifying the driver, it was learned their license was criminally suspended. The vehicle was grounded and the driver was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Saturday, July 16:
US RT 2 / Exit 17, Colchester-1:58 a.m.
While on Patrol, Ofc. Noel observed a motor vehicle violation from a vehicle traveling on US RT 2 towards Colchester. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and continued to Colchester. Upon catching up to the vehicle, Ofc. Noel saw the car collide with another vehicle coming off of the interstate exit. The driver of the vehicle in question exited the vehicle and showed signs of intoxication. Colchester Police took over investigating the crash, and they subsequently took the driver in to custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Ofc. Noel assisted the Colchester Officer on the scene.
Landfill Road-6:48 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to Landfill Road for the report of ATVs operating in the Landfill. Sgt. LaFountain made contact with an operator and informed them of the laws. The ATV left the area.
Sunday, July 17:
Mars Hollow Road-4:49 p.m.
Officer Palermo and Cpl. Coulombe were sent to the area of Mars Hollow Road for a single vehicle crash where the vehicle went off the road, with the vehicle unoccupied. Officers met with two individuals who were related to the driver who was also the registered owner of the vehicle. They said the driver had gotten a ride home. Officers then went to the house to meet with the driver and they noticed signs of intoxication. The driver was ultimately issued a citation for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, and will appear in court at a later date.
US Route 7 S-9:19 p.m.
Cpl. Scalise responded to the area of US RT7 for the report of a vehicle traveling all over the road, traveling without their lights on. Cpl. Scalise saw the vehicle pull into a parking lot and was able to talk to the driver. The driver did not exhibit signs of impairment and advised they were being tailgated, causing their driver to be altered.
Monday, July 18:
Ethan Allen Hwy, Georgia-8:24 a.m.
Officer Bosworth responded to the area of Ethan Allen Highway in Georgia for the report of a suspicious driver, potentially impaired. Ofc. Bosworth was able to locate the vehicle and upon making contact with the driver, learned they were not impaired, but lost.
Tuesday, July 19:
Railroad St / Tracks-3:31 a.m.
Cpl. Porter was sent to Railroad Street for the report of downed wires in the road that were sparking. Together with Milton Fire, Cpl. Porter was able to keep the area clear and directed traffic until the arrival of Green Mountain Power.
Southerberry Dr-12:50 p.m.
While on patrol, Sgt. Locke began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the operator, it was learned their license was criminally suspended. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Wednesday, July 20:
East Rd / Farnsworth Road, Colchester-11:57 p.m.
While on Patrol, Officer Noel came upon a disabled vehicle in the area of East Road and Farnsworth Road near the Colchester town border. The driver was pulled off to the side of the road and advised they would attempt to have a friend move the vehicle in the morning or would call for a tow. Colchester Police was notified of the vehicle.
Thursday, July 21:
Shirley Ave-1:01 a.m.
Officer Noel and Sgt. Philbrook responded to the area of Shirley Ave for the report of loud gunshots. Upon arrival to the area, a loud noise could be heard, though it was unlikely to be gunshots. Officer Noel stayed in the area, though no additional noise could be heard.
Lake Rd / Stone Bridge Road-6:53 p.m.
Officer Noel was sent to the area of Lake Road and Stone Bridge Road for the report of a two car motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival at the scene, Ofc. Noel confirmed there were no injuries and identified the drivers. While identifying one operator, signs of intoxication were noted. After completing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the operator was taken in to custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.