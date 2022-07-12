Friday, July 1:
West Milton Road-3:07 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe responded to the area of West Milton Road for the report of a driver off the road who appeared to be in distress. Upon arrival to the area, the road and pull-offs were searched, though no vehicle could be located.
Railroad St / Barnum St-11:50 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain was monitoring traffic on Railroad Street when a vehicle traveled passed at a radar speed of 98 MPH. Sgt. LaFountain began a traffic stop on the vehicle, and ultimately issued the Driver a citation for excessive speed. The operator will appear in court at a later date.
Saturday, July 2:
Cub Road-11:35 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was flagged down by a subject who found a large pile of fish on the side of the road. Approximately two dozen fish appeared to have been discarded. Vermont Fish and Wildlife were notified and they will investigate the incident.
Us Route 7 S-12:20 p.m.
Officer Jones was sent to a business on US RT 7 for the report of a potential Domestic Disturbance in a vehicle. It was reported that the driver pulled the hair of the passenger and also ripped the phone from their hand. Officer Jones was able to make contact with both subjects who were not in distress and were not sure who made the report. The passenger further confirmed nothing happened as reported.
Sunday, July 3:
Red Clover Way-2:43 a.m.
Officer Noel and Sgt. LaFountain responded to an active alarm at a residence on Red Clover Way. The residence was found to be secure.
Barnum St-9:21 p.m.
Cpl. Porter was sent to the area of Barnum Street for the report of fireworks. Upon arrival, fireworks were not heard or seen in the area.
Monday, July 4:
Bombardier Road-9:56 p.m.
Officer Bosworth was sent to a potential fight in progress in front of the Church on Bombardier Road. Upon arrival, the Church pastor advised the involved parties had departed the scene. Officer Bosworth told the Pastor to call MPD back should any further issues arise; no additional calls were made.
Tuesday, July 5:
Abbey Ln-11:35 a.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to a residence on Abbey Lane for multiple 911 hang-up calls. Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the calls were accidental, and the residents were fine.
Middle Road, Colchester-12:04 p.m.
Officer Noel responded to the area of Middle Road and East Road in Colchester due to multiple reports of loose gravel in the roadway. Colchester Town Highway was alerted to the gravel for their section of the road, and the incident is currently being investigated.
Wednesday, July 6:
146 Brentwood Dr, Colchester-12:07 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to Brentwood Drive in Colchester to assist the Colchester Police Department with an active commercial alarm at a business. The building was found to be secure.
Cherry St-9:57 p.m.
Officer Noel responded to a residence on Cherry Street with the report of a resident needing medical care. Officer Noel was able to stand by with the patient until the arrival and transport of the patient by Milton Rescue.
Thursday, July 7:
US RT 7-10:30 a.m.
Officer Jones was dispatched to an accident on US RT7 where it was reported that a vehicle clipped a bicyclist. The incident occurred when the operator of the vehicle attempted to turn right on red, and did not see the cyclist when pulling out. The vehicle was traveling at a low rate of speed and caused minor scrapes to the cyclist.
Boysenberry Dr-7:22 p.m.
Cpl. Scalise met with a Resident on Boysenberry Drive who reported arriving home many times to their packages being opened. Cpl. Scalise offered suggestions on alternative package delivery and also suggested the resident could set up a camera to capture any package tampering.
