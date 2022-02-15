Friday, Feb. 4:
US Rt 2 / Bear Trap Road-4:03 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was sent to the area of US RT2 and Bear Trap Road where a tractor trailer unit was stuck in the road. After unsuccessfully attempting to aid in the moving of the truck, it was towed out of the roadway.
Cooper Road / Hidden Meadow-11:30 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to the area of Cooper Road with the report of a vehicle off the road and in a ditch. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted and advised they were fine and had a tow truck already coming to remove the vehicle.
Saturday, Feb. 5:
Andrea Ln-12:55 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier and Officer Schiavo responded to a residence with the report of a woman needing medical care. Officers assisted Milton Rescue with lifting the patient and preparing them for transportation.
US Route 7 / Lake Road-8:26 p.m.
While on Patrol, Cpl. Grenier made contact with a Juvenile riding an ATV across the roadway near US RT 7 and Lake Road. The operator was given a verbal warning and advised of the safety concerns with riding an ATV at night without proper safety equipment.
Sunday, Feb. 6:
US Route 2-1:46 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Bosworth came upon a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the road. The vehicle was able to be moved to a side street while the driver waited for AAA to respond.
Southerberry Dr-8:40 p.m.
Officer Schiavo and Cpl. Grenier responded to a residence on Southerberry Drive with the report of a disturbance. The residents confirmed a disagreement had occurred, though it did not get physical. Resources were provided to the involved parties and everyone agreed to separate for the evening.
Monday, Feb. 7:
River St-6:29 a.m.
Officer McQueen and other MPD personnel responded to a building on River Street for the report of an open door with potential damage. The interior was clear with nothing amiss. The wind is presumed to have blown the door open.
Manley Road-2:56 p.m.
Officer Noel was sent to a residence on Manley Road where a resident said they had returned home to a snowmobile flipped in their driveway. Officer Noel met with the caller and their neighbor who advised it was theirs. The snowmobile rider said they would move the machine and did not need rescue or medical care.
Tuesday, Feb. 8:
Lake Road, St Albans Town-7:04 a.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to St. Albans PD to assist the Franklin County Sheriff's Department in performing a Drug Recognition Evaluation on a driver they believed to be driving while impaired.
Lake Road / Poor Farm Road-3:24 p.m.
Cpl. Scalise began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the driver, it was learned that the operator’s license was suspended. The operator was issued a ticket for Operating after Suspension.
Wednesday, Feb. 9:
Centre Dr-1:36 p.m.
Officer Bosworth responded to the parking lot of a business on Center Drive where a driver reported a vehicle had hit her car then left the scene. The caller said they were able to see a license plate on the vehicle, and the owner was identified. Officer Bosworth was able to make contact with the subject who left the scene, who agreed they struck the vehicle. The subject was issued a citation for Leaving Scene of an Accident and will appear in court at a later date.
W Milton Road / Watkins Road-8:03 p.m.
Officer Schiavo started a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the driver, signs of intoxication were noted. After consenting to and performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was taken into custody for Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court at a later date.
Thursday, Feb. 10:
Everest Road-9:10 a.m.
Officer Bosworth spoke with a homeowner on Everest Road who reported he received a notification that a package was delivered to him, though he could not locate it. The homeowner also advised they had contacted the delivery company and the company the items were purchased from. Officer Bosworth let the homeowner know that those are the correct steps to follow, as it is the Company's responsibility to ensure accurate delivery.
Pecor Ave-8:38 p.m.
Officer Schiavo received a complaint in regards to a custodial issue. The subject advised their former spouse was refusing Court Ordered visitation. Officer. Schiavo said this was a matter for the Court, and should be documented and presented to a Judge.
