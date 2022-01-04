Friday, Dec. 24:
US RT 7 / Merrill Ln-1:08 a.m.
Cpl. Scalise began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the driver, signs of intoxication were noted. After performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, and will appear in court..
Bear Trap Road- 4:20 p.m.
Cpl. Porter and Officer McQueen responded to a residence on Bear Trap Road for the report of a citizen dispute. After speaking with both parties, it was confirmed that the dispute was verbal only. One of the individuals said they felt unsafe, and was provided resources to get potential court ordered protection.
Saturday, Dec. 25:
Kilburn Road-3:21 p.m.
Officer Bosworth spoke with someone who was unhappy with the private purchase of a vehicle. The subject was advised that the issue was civil, and would need to be addressed with the court.
Bombardier Road-5:10 p.m.
Officer Jones and K9 Biscotti responded to Burlington per the request of the Burlington Police Department with their request for a K9 track.
Sunday, Dec. 26:
Crest Dr / Howard Dr-12:41 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier was dispatched to the area of Crest and Howard Drive for the report of a disturbance between a resident and a tow truck driver. It was reported that the resident was verbally harassing the tow truck driver for the loud idling of their truck. The tow driver was assisting a nearby resident who locked their keys inside a vehicle. Then the situation de-escalated.
US Route 7 / Andrea Ln-4:47 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Grenier helped a driver whose vehicle had gone off the road slightly and was stuck. A passenger in the vehicle and Cpl. Grenier were able to push the vehicle back onto the road.
Monday, Dec. 27
Sunset Ave-6:16 p.m.
Officer Jones and Officer Noel were sent to a residence on Sunset Ave for a disturbance between siblings. Upon speaking with both siblings, they confirmed the disturbance was verbal only, and they agreed to separate for the evening.
Cobble Hill Road-2:52 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier was sent to a residence on Cobble Hill for a patient needing medical care. Cpl. Grenier provided a lift assist and basic care until rescue arrived on scene.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
US Route 7 / Andrea Ln-12:18 a.m.
Officer Noel started a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the driver, it was learned that their license was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court..
US Route 7 S-5:30 a.m.
Cpl. Scalise, Cpl. Coulombe and Officer Corbin responded to a business on US RT 7 where suspicious activity was reported in the parking lot.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
2642 East Rd, Colchester, VT-8:22 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe started a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the driver, it was learned that their license was criminally suspended. The vehicle was grounded and the driver was issued a citation to appear in court.
Main St-8:27 p.m.
Officer Bosworth was sent to a residence on Main Street for the report of a 911 hang-up with what sounded to be a domestic disturbance in the background.Officer Bosworth spoke to both individuals involved who agreed the argument was verbal only and had since resolved.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Town Of Milton, Milton, VT-3:52 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier issued a warning for a vehicle parked in violation of the Winter Parking Ban.
