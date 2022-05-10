Friday, April 29:
Herrick Ave-7:03 p.m.
Officer McQueen responded to Milton Elementary School for the report of an opened door. Ofc. McQueen was able to search the area and noted nothing suspicious and was able to secure the door.
Railroad St.-7:45 p.m.
A number of MPD staff were sent to the area of Railroad Street with the report that a physical altercation was occuring between two individuals. It was reported that the two took off in a vehicle, which Officer Schiavo was able to find. Upon making contact with the driver, signs of intoxication were noted. After performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was ultimately taken into custody. Before they were able to secure the driver, they actively resisted arrest. The passenger, who was also intoxicated, attempted to intervene as well. The passenger was ultimately taken in to custody after an altercation with officers.
Saturday, April 30:
Catamount Dr-12:06 p.m.
Officer Bosworth and Cpl. Porter responded to a business on Catamount Drive with the report of an active alarm. Upon arrival, the building was found to be secure with no further action needed.
Partridge Ln-7:26 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to Partridge Lane for the report of a patient needing further medical care. Officer. Schiavo remained on the scene until the arrival of St. Michael’s Rescue and offered a lift assist of the patient to transport to the Medical Center.
Sunday, May 1:
North Road-2:34 p.m.
Cpl. Porter was sent to North Road with the report of a resident who heard a loud boom in the area. Upon arrival, Cpl. Porter did not notice anything out of the ordinary but did observe neighbors who were shooting guns in their yard.
US RT 7 / Centre Dr-3:46 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to the area of US RT 7 and Centre drive for the report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway. Officer Schiavo assisted the driver with pushing the vehicle to the parking lot of a business for safety.
Monday, May 2:
Railroad St-12:36 p.m.
Officer Noel and Detective Hendry responded to Railroad Street for the report of a disturbance outside of a vehicle. On scene, Officer Noel was able to make contact with one of the individuals as they were walking down the street. The person said they did have an argument while in the vehicle with their sibling over family issues. The situation was verbal only, and they were separating to ease the situation.
East Road-3:19 p.m.
Cpl. Scalise was sent to North Road where a resident said there were two loose dogs on the road. Cpl. Scalise met with the caller and was able to secure the dogs. After bringing the dogs back to the Police Department, a scan of the dog’s chips came back with the owner. The owner of the dogs was located and reunited with the dogs.
Tuesday, May 3:
North Road-4:04 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe and Officer Jones responded to a 911 hang-up call at a business on North Road. Dispatch was unable to reach anyone upon calling the business back. When officers arrived, they were able to make contact with an employee who advised the 911 call was the result of a faulty older model phone in their delivery area, and had been malfunctioning.
Owen Ct-11:25 a.m.
Sgt. Locke spoke with a resident who wanted to report a possible scam. The caller advised they were contacted by someone claiming to be from the Social Security Office, hoping to increase their benefits. Sgt. Locke advised the resident on future steps to stay safe.
Wednesday, May 4:
Manley Road-3:11 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe responded to a residence on Manley Road for a resident who needed further medical care. Cpl. Coulombe was able to provide a lift assist of the patient.
US RT 7-10:36 p.m.
Officer Noel and Cpl. Coulombe were sent to a residence on US RT7 for the report of a disturbance. Two subjects were in an argument that was verbal in nature only. Both parties were in consumption of alcohol, which had escalated the situation. Initially, both parties agreed to separate for the evening and the officers left. Shortly after, Officers were called back as one of the subjects threw the other’s cell phone in the toilet. The individual retrieved their property from the home and got a ride with a family member to fully separate from the residence. Information in regards to court-ordered protection was provided.
Thursday, May 5:
Rebecca Lander Dr-7:01 a.m.
Sgt. Locke began instruction of a session of Driver’s Education at Milton High School.
Main Street-4:13 p.m.
Officer Schiavo met with a resident who brought a dog to the Milton Police Department after finding it on the roadway on Main Street. Along with Milton’s Animal Control Officer, the owner was located and reunited with the dog.
