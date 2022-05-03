Friday, April 22:
Us Route 7 S-12:51 p.m.
Officer Noel was sent to a business on US RT 7 for the report of retail theft. The store was able to identify the subject who was trespassed from the business.
Middle Road-8:51 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe and Sgt. LaFountain responded to a residence on Middle Road for the report of a fire alarm activation. The residence was noted to be filled with smoke since an appliance was left on. Cpl. Coulombe noted that a stove burner was left on as well, which he was able to shut off. Milton Fire arrived and resumed control of the scene.
Saturday, April 23:
Haydenberry Dr-9:31 a.m.
Cpl. Scalise made contact with a driver whose license was criminally suspended. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court.
US RT 7 / Minors Funeral Home-2:42 p.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to the area of US RT7 for the report of an erratic driver. He was able to locate the vehicle and made contact with the operator. No signs of impairment were noted, and the driver was warned about their operation.
US Route 7 / Lake Road-11:35 p.m.
Officer Jones, Cpl. Coulombe, and Sgt. LaFountain responded to the area of US RT 7 for the report of an erratic vehicle. The car and operator were part of a “Be on the Lookout” out of Lamoille County earlier in the day for an elderly, confused driver who was missing for several hours. Officer Jones was able to locate the vehicle, which failed to stop upon blue light and siren activation. Officer Jones and Cpl. Coulombe were able to safely trail the vehicle, which was eventually stopped by Sgt. LaFountain who was able to block the roadway in Westford. The operator was contacted and given a ride to meet with a Lamoille County Deputy who took custody of the driver.
Sunday, April 24:
Dewey Dr-2:57 p.m.
Officer Raymond advised a resident who had landlord, property, and tenant questions. The issues were civil, and the landlord will work it out with their former tenants directly.
McMullen Road-4:27 p.m.
Cpl. Scalise was sent to McMullen Road for the report of gravel in the road causing a traffic hazard. Upon arrival, some gravel was noted on the road, though not enough to hinder traffic or cause a hazard. Town Highway was notified to clear the debris.
Monday, April 25:
Us Route 7 S-5:13 p.m.
Sgt. Philbrook and Officer Schiavo responded to a business on US RT7 for the report of an active alarm. Upon arrival, the store was closed with the building secured.
Tuesday, April 26:
Catamount Dr-1:03 a.m.
Officer Schiavo and Officer. McQueen were sent to a building on Catamount Drive for the report of a fire in and around the building. Upon arrival, it was determined that the mulch was on fire in front of the building, likely the result of a discarded cigarette. Fire arrived on scene and was able to address the fire.
East Road / Marrs Hollow Road-10:30 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the operator, the strong odor of Marijuana was present and the driver admitted to recently smoking in the vehicle. After agreeing to perform Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the driver did not show indicators for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. The operator was issued a citation.
Wednesday, April 27:
Lawnwood Dr-2:58 p.m.
Sgt. Locke and Officer. Noel were sent to a residence on Lawnwood Drive for the report of a disturbance. It was learned that there was a verbal dispute over a cell phone, and was verbal in nature only. The parties agreed to work it out amongst themselves and police presence was not needed.
Fontaine Dr, Georgia, VT-8:34 p.m.
Officer Jones responded to Georgia to assist a Chittenden County Sherriff who was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was failing to pull over. The vehicle eventually stopped and was screened for impaired driving.
Thursday, April 28:
US Route 7 S-9:08 a.m.
Officer Noel and Cpl. Scalise responded to a business on US RT7 for the report of an active fire alarm with smoke in the building. Upon arrival, a manager at the business confirmed the smoke was likely the result of an electrical fire in the Deli section of the business. The manager also advised they had used a fire extinguisher to put it out. Fire arrived on the scene to ensure the building was safe.
US Route 7 S-3:40 p.m.
Cpl. Scalise responded to a business on US RT 7 for the report that a customer left their belongings in the store accidentally. Cpl. Scalise was able to identify the owner of the belongings, and the items were returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.