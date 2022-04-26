Friday, April 15:
6:11 p.m. - US RT 7 N
Officer Bosworth was sent to a disabled vehicle on US RT 7. Since the driver was concerned about the proximity of the vehicle to traffic, Officer Bosworth was able to direct the traffic until a tow truck arrived on the scene for the vehicle.
10:36 p.m. - Middle Road
Cpl. Grenier and Officer Schiavo were dispatched to a business on Middle Road for the report of an active alarm. Upon arrival, the building was searched and secured.
Saturday, April 16:
1:43 p.m. - Appletree Ct
Sgt. Philbrook met with a Milton resident who wanted to report they were likely the victim of a scam. The subject said they received a pop-up on their computer that the computer had been hacked and provided a phone number. Upon calling the number, the person who answered advised they needed personal information as well as gift cards to remedy the computer scam. Though minimal information was provided over the phone, the subject was told to contact their financial institution just in case. Residents who are involved in scams such as these can contact the Attorney General’s Office at (800) 649-2424.
4:14 p.m. - Railroad St
Officer Schiavo responded to a residence on Railroad Street to address a landlord-tenant issue, and answer landlord/tenant questions.
Sunday, April 17:
1:59 p.m.-Lake Road
Officer Bosworth spoke with a resident who requested assistance retrieving belongings after breaking up with their fiancée. The Fiancée was contacted and said the belongings were already at a family member’s house to be collected. The caller was advised of this, who expressed frustration that the belongings weren’t brought where they had asked them to be brought. Officer Bosworth advised the caller that the police cannot enforce this, and the issue is civil.
8:56 p.m.- Clifford Dr
Officer McQueen was sent to the area of Clifford Drive with the report of individuals having a campfire on unpermitted land. Upon arrival, Officer McQueen met with the individuals who said they believed their landlord owned the property. Ofc. McQueen asked for the fire to be put out until they could provide permission to be on that particular land.
Monday, April 18:
5:52 a.m. - North Road
Cpl. Grenier was dispatched to a residence on North Road to help Milton Rescue with lifting a patient in need of further medical care. The subject was transported to UVMMC.
4:24 a.m. - East Road, Colchester, VT
Per Request of the Colchester Police Department, Cpl. Coulombe responded to East Road where a fallen tree was on the road blocking the flow of traffic. With the help of a passerby with a chainsaw, the tree was removed from the roadway and traffic resumed.
Tuesday, April 19:
4:59 a.m. - East Road
Officer Jones responded to the area of East Road for the report of a single vehicle having slid off the road. The driver sustained no injuries and Ofc. Jones remained on the scene until the arrival of a tow truck to remove the vehicle.
Wednesday, April 20:
3:41 p.m. - US RT 7 / Charlebois
Cpl. Porter was sent to the area of US RT 7 for a Motor Vehicle Complaint. The caller advised they were cut off by a vehicle and were now tailgating the vehicle in front of it. Cpl. Porter was able to locate the vehicle and the driver advised he didn’t see a vehicle while pulling out, then all of a sudden it was “there”. The driver denied tailgating. Cpl. Porter gave the driver a verbal warning and advised to be more careful.
9:15 p.m.- US Route 7 S
Officer Schiavo responded to a report of an incident involving a loose dog that potentially bit a neighbor’s child. Upon arrival, the caller advised their child was not a bit, however, the neighbor’s dog was loose and was barking and acting aggressively toward their child. Ofc. Schiavo spoke with the owner of the dog who advised the dog was outside on a wire run and must have gotten loose. The owner was advised that an alternative means to secure the Dog must be used.
Thursday, April 21:
1:20 a.m. - East Road/Austin House Road, Colchester, VT
While on patrol, Cpl. Grenier was traveling on East Road over the border in Colchester and observed a vehicle stuck in the field roughly 90 feet from the roadway. Cpl. Grenier observed two individuals standing next to the vehicle, who then took off on foot upon seeing him. Shortly thereafter, one individual ran out from the wood line and said he could be arrested now. Signs of intoxication could be noted. At this time, Colchester PD arrived on the scene, and the individual was taken into Custody. The second individual emerged from the woods and was given a Courtesy ride home to Milton.
10:26 a.m. - Centre Dr
Cpl. Porter and Sgt. LaFountain were sent to a Facility on Centre Drive for the report of an individual causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was learned the individual had caused a loud disturbance in their lobby and had called the clerk obscene names. The individual was advised they could not return and subsequently left without further incident.
