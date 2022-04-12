Friday, April 1:
Bombardier Road-11:49 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to a residence on Bombardier Road for an individual in need of medical care. Cpl. Grenier stood by with the individual and helped gather belongings for the subject who was subsequently transported to UVMMC by Milton Rescue.
Bombardier Road-2:07 p.m.
Officer McQueen spoke with a resident in regards to landlord-tenant laws. Ofc. McQueen advised the subject in regards to best practices and steps for the future.
Saturday, April 2:
Main St-8:44 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain was sent to a residence on Main Street for the report of an assault in progress. Upon arrival, laughter could be heard outside the door. Both parties present were unaware of any issue and believed someone called in an attempt to mess with them.
Cornelia Ct-11:02 p.m.
Officer Schiavo and Officer Bosworth responded to a residence on Cornelia Court for the report of a disturbance between spouses. Upon arrival, the caller said while they were at their friend’s house down the street, their spouse came and began banging on the door making threats. Both individuals confirmed the incident was verbal only, and they agreed to separate for the evening.
Sunday, April 3
East Road-9:02 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier spoke with a resident who wanted to report custodial interference. Cpl. Grenier spoke with both parties to hear their concerns and informed both subjects that any issues should be taken up directly with Family Court.
Us Route 7 S-5:55 p.m
Officer McQueen was sent to the parking lot of a business on US RT 7 for the report of an unconscious man in a vehicle. Ofc. McQueen was able to make contact with the individual who advised he was napping before going to meet up with a friend, wanting to conserve his gas.
Monday, April 4
Saint George Road, Williston-4:26 p.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to Williston to assist the Vermont State Police with their request for a Drug Recognition Expert. Sgt. Locke performed a DRE Evaluation on a driver they believed to be operating a motor vehicle while impaired.
Sarah Marie Apts-10:18 p.m.
Officer Noel met with an individual at their residents after observing them drive a vehicle. In addition to having a suspended license, the driver had active court conditions not to operate a motor vehicle. The subject will appear in court at a later date for suspected Violation of Conditions.
Tuesday, April 5:
US RT 2 / Bear Trap Road-6:06 p.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to the area of US RT 2, requested by the Colchester Police Department who suspected a driver traveling from Colchester may be impaired. Sgt. Locke was able to locate the vehicle and upon making contact with the driver did not note any signs of impairment.
Deer Run Dr-1:07 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was dispatched to Deer Run Road for the report of multiple ATVs operating recklessly on the roadway. Cpl. Coulombe remained on the scene for a time and was unable to note any ATVs. The caller was told to inform MPD of future incidents.
Wednesday, April 6:
Raspberry Ct-6:27 p.m.
Officer McQueen responded to a residence on Raspberry Court where a resident reported their neighbor was riding their dirt bike in their backyard. Officer McQueen met with the homeowner and suggested they put up boundary lines so there is no confusion. He also met with the cyclist who confirmed they were riding but denied going on the neighbor’s property. The Cyclist was given reference information in regards to motorcycling and ATV laws.
US Route 7 S-7:33 p.m.
Officer Bosworth responded to a business on US RT 7 for the report of an active alarm. Once on scene, the premise was searched and secured.
Thursday, April 7:
Us Route 7 S-8:47 p.m.
Officer Schiavo took a report from a resident who called to report their girlfriend’s vehicle had been struck with eggs. The vehicle was not damaged, and the incident was documented.
Bombardier Rd / Middle Rd-6:26 p.m.
Sgt. Philbrook was dispatched to the intersection of Bombardier and Middle road for a two-car motor vehicle accident. Driver one advised they failed to stop at the stop sign, subsequently hitting driver two. Both vehicles sustained mild/moderate damage and no injuries were reported.
