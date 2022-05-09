SHELDON — A Milton motorcyclist died on Friday in a crash involving a farm tractor in Sheldon.
At approximately 12:35 p.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 105 involving a farm tractor towing a piece of farm equipment and a motorcycle.
After arriving on scene, a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy advised that the operator of the motorcycle, Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton, was deceased.
According to police reports, the tractor appeared to pull into the roadway in front of the motorcycle which was traveling west on Route 105. The operator of the tractor, Jason Kennison, 38, of Enosburg, was transported to the St. Albans Barracks on suspicion of DUI.
Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks are working with the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office on possible criminal charges as the investigation is still ongoing. Members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Additional information regarding criminal charges will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.