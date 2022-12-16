With Milton High School varsity hockey Coach Derek Mitchell at the helm, stepping up from his assistant coaching position last year, the MHS team is gearing up for a competitive season with a well-rounded group.
The team’s first game, rescheduled from tonight to tomorrow (Saturday at 8 p.m. @ Burlington High School), is against Burlington. Mitchell said the team has been practicing hard.
“The way I've been approaching it is, we are going into the season with the purpose of being competitive in every game,” Mitchell said. “And we're going to accomplish that by practicing with great effort.”
The team is coming on of the heels of a fantastic season, winning the D2 State Championship. One of the things that the team has talked a lot about as the season gets going is that being the state champions the opponents this year are going to be ready for them.
But Mitchell said on top of the effort portion of the team’s practice so far he’s also encouraged the players to be creative, try new things that will transfer to a game setting.
“The team is, I feel, really ready and prepared to go into the season as the defending champions,” he said.
On Dec. 21 the team’s home opener in Highgate against Missisquoi Valley Union High School, featuring a banner reveal for last year's championship, will be a reunion. Then seniors, now graduated, and former head coach Bryant Perry will be returning for the ceremony.
Mitchell said this year’s team has a great core group of returning players with some new first-year talent as well. Mitchell said that every ninth-grader is going to have to play valuable minutes.
In terms of goals for the season, Mitchell said he treats the season like a marathon.
“Certainly, we want to be competitive and win games, but if we don't win games, that's not our ultimate goal,” he said. “It's to develop as a team, to work as a team with some in-game systems, to defend as a team and learn from those. Then the goal ultimately is to put ourselves in a position where we can make some noise in the playoffs.”
At a practice last week, the coaching staff named senior defensemen Caleb Barnier and junior defensemen Tyler Larocque as captains. Mitchell said the two have taken on the role well but also said that leadership within the team is a shared responsibility.
Mitchell said the captains are an extension of the coaching staff, getting the team game-ready with warmups, motivating players in the locker room, etc.
The team’s season opener is tomorrow night at 8 p.m. against Burlington away at Leddy, 216 Leddy Park Rd, Burlington.
