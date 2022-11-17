Members of the Milton community who submitted initiatives and projects for consideration to the Milton selectboard for an allotment of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars, were given the opportunity to present their projects at the board’s last meeting.
The process, which is extremely unique in Vermont, is meant to make the selection of projects for ARPA money as transparent as possible.
At previous meetings the process created by town staff was presented by Milton Town Manager Don Turner and as the Oct. 17 deadline for applications came around many Milton community members and organizations have thrown their ideas into the hat for consideration.
The process has continued a conversation about what Milton residents want to see from their town, often extending out of conversations from the town’s Milton on the Move initiative which was a series of town wide meetings and discussions on the future of Milton this past winter.
The town has $2,187,951.22 in ARPA funds up for determination out of the town’s $3,237,504.22 allotment.
At the selectboard’s Nov. 11 meeting, applicants were given the opportunity to present their applications and ideas to the selectboard as well as field questions from board members. In addition, the projects in the running from town staff were also presented at the meeting.
Sitting in the Fire Station Training Room, as the regular town office space was taken up by voting machines on Election Night, the applicants one by one stood in front of the board and spoke for their five minutes of allotted time.
Lauren Palmeri, co-owner of Arrowhead Lodge, kicked things off looking for around $46,000 in ARPA funds to expand their space to allow for more private events, which she said is a need in Milton right now.
The Maple Mountain Homestead, also a private business in Milton, asked for $200,000 to further their agritourism business through things like educational workshops and a CSA style box option.
Organizations and initiatives look for recreation money
Many of the presenters focused on an increase in recreation opportunities for Milton residents.
MOTM coordinator Jessica Groeling presented an application on behalf of the Milton Little League for around $65,000 to improve the conditions of the town’s baseball and softball fields on Bombardier Park.
“We have seen a little bit of a decline in the fields and how they’ve taken a beating over the years,” Groeling said.
Much of this application aligns with projects identified by Milton Recreation for ARPA funding as well, which if both are approved would bring down the amount of funding from the Milton Little League application.
In addition the Milton Artists Guild has an application for a Homeschool/Alternative School Art program. The program would offer reduced cost weekly art classes to Milton homeschooled and alternative school children.
Milton Artists Guild President Lisa Rees said the program was offered last year with a fee in conjunction with ABC Academy, but this year with increased costs and the guild having a hard time with funding they can’t afford to hold the classes at the same rate.
Rees said hopefully with the grant they would be able to bring it back.
The Milton Community Youth Coalition applied for funds to keep the Milton Farmers Market alive, said MCYC Executive Director Jessica Summer.
This past year the Milton Farmers Market made enough to run for the season but not enough to pay their Market Manager for all the work done. The $10,000 request from ARPA would go to the Market Manager’s pay.
One of the biggest asks from MOTM came from the Recreation/Community Center Taskforce for $330,000 to advance the initiative for Milton’s own Recreation/Community Center.
The money would go to making the concept plans for the center construction ready as well as the purchase of the Brault Property on which the facility would be built.
Recreation/Community Center Taskforce Chair Lori Donna said many residents bemoan the fact that they have to travel outside of Milton for many recreation activities.
“What is one of top three needs Milton residents have identified over the past 20 years and what will help boost Milton’s economy and grand list value? The answer is a Recreation/Community Center,” Donna said.
MOTM also requested $38,400 to fund the MOTM Community Coordinator as well as funds for marketing and communication.
In addition, MOTM has an application for $40,000 to hold an Inclusion and Diversity Festival which was a success this year.
A roof, road and a house that needs fixing
The Arrowhead Senior Center in Milton is seeking $38,000 to replace the roof of the center.
Milton resident Tana Randall-Wolfe put in an application for $53,000 for an engineering report to evaluate Devino Road for improvements. Randall-Wolf said the road is a safety issue making it hard for emergency vehicles to access the homes on it.
The Milton Historical Society is looking for $269,000 to reconstruct the historic 1840 1 ½-story wood-framed Greek Revival style farmhouse once owned by Civil War Major General George J. Stannard on Bombardier Road.
Milton resident Bill Kaigle said the historic home would serve as a museum, history center and community space, similar to the Georgia Historical Society’s space in the former town clerk’s building.
Expansion of opportunities for families
Little One’s University in Essex is seeking funds to open up a space in Milton to further serve the constant need for childcare in the area.
Milton resident and Director at Little One’s Caryl Jaques said in her application, the organization is looking for $600,000 to acquire the space and currently they are eyeing the Foot works Dance Studio space on Southerberry drive.
The Milton Family Community Center is asking for around $102,000 to expand their marketing and reach in the Milton community.
This means the MFCC is looking to go through a rebranding, which has not occurred yet in its 35 years of existence, and also increasing the services they offer in order to meet community needs, said MFCC director Nicole Sener.
A goal for MFCC is to reach 25% more families using its services by the end of 2024.
Town projects
Many of the Town departments' requests for ARPA dollars focused on recreation.
Recreation initiatives from a variety of town departments include:
Improving the Majors Softball Field (or create field of equal quality) to be equal to Bill Black Field ($90,000)
Adding restrooms to the East side of Bombardier Park ($250,000)
Conduct a Feasibility Study for Recreation Facility ($200,000)
Finish Handicap accessible trail in Milton Town Forest ($75,000)
Setting into motion a couple of phases to create the Ice House Waterfront Park (Phase 1 - $384,000, Phase 2 - $1,194,000)
Resurfacing many recreational areas in Milton including the basketball and ice rinks ($100,000)
A project creating new trails in Milton including a multi-purpose bike path as well as many other trails ($673,000)
Other town projects include forwarding the cleaning and redeveloping of the old creamery building with a Materials Assessment for $75,000.
In addition, the town has asked for $25,000 to add a handicap ramp outside the Historical Society Building and $75,000 for a handicap accessible trail in the Milton Town Forest.
The town would also like to upgrade the electric door security system and software at the municipal offices, library, police department, fire department and rescue department.
The Highway Department applied for four projects: a programmable message board ($45,000), replacing a sidewalk tractor ($190,000), improvements to School Street ($350,000) and rebuilding a section of West Milton Rd. on Munson Hill ($1,100,000).
The Water/Wastewater department is asking for $525,000 for a wastewater biosolids dryer which would eliminate the cost to transfer and dispose of the town’s biosolids.
Finally, Public works is looking for $250,000 for the creation of a stormwater utility that would be responsible for assisting residents with state and federal regulation compliance pertaining to the discharge of stormwater.
As of Nov. 14 the selectboard member’s scoresheets of the various projects spoken about at the meeting are completed and are set to be ranked, finalized and presented at the board’s Nov. 21 meeting.
The selectboard will then use this ranking as a guide to deliberate the ARPA funds.
