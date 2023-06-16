It hasn’t even had its official grand opening, yet Humble Revelry is already making waves in the Milton community. Not a restaurant in the traditional sense, Humble Revelry offers a food experience unlike any other in town.
Humble Revelry is not your typical brick and mortar restaurant. In fact, it's a little red trailer that has been completely decked out to be a proper restaurant on wheels, sitting on a patch of green grass right off Route 7.
“It's a restaurant that appears to look like a food truck,” co-owner and chef Michael Ummarino said. “What we're serving is restaurant quality food. The amount of care that is put into our food is what separates us from traditional restaurants and food trucks.”
Located at 492 Route 7 South, Humble Revelry’s front lawn is adorned with wood standing tables and signage directing customers toward mac and cheese, burgers and more.
Behind the red trailer are large smokers that are carefully monitored, slow smoking locally sourced beef and chicken.
Inside is a fully functioning restaurant-style kitchen.
Customers can walk right up to the window of the trailer, look at the menu, order their food and have it in their hands within 5 minutes of ordering.
Every menu item is created with the intention of being in the customers hands within minutes, while still ensuring the highest quality is being delivered.
“We build it before we sell it. We are craftsmen and we are artists,” Ummarino said.
Despite not even hosting its grand opening yet, Humble Revelry has already established a reputation and a loyal customer base.
They served food at the Inclusion Festival in Milton and at the grand opening of a new local business, Tool Wizard.
“Our customers come in and they can see that we are a business that is uniquely dedicated to Milton,” co-owner and chef Pop Gonyon said. “We’ve had people come and ask ‘Are you moving to Burlington?’ and I just respond with ‘No, we’re here to stay.’”
Humble Revelry is open 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday-Saturday until the winter season.
Humble owners
Both Ummarino and Gonyon have years of cooking experience in the restaurant industry. This business was their chance to take what they’ve learned and craft something that represents them.
“We didn’t start this business to get rich,” Gonyon said. “We just want to offer our community great food and remain humble to who we are.”
When Gonyon did a DNA test to see his heritage, he discovered that his family was from Nigeria and his relatives had a longstanding history of working in the restaurant industry.
When he saw that, he knew he was meant to be a chef.
“I incorporated my Nigerian heritage into our menu. People here don’t have a lot of access to different cultural foods. So, when I create these dishes, I create them with the mindset of ‘how can I educate people through my food?’,” Gonyon said.
Gonyon was adopted at a very young age and sometimes found it hard to grow up as a person of color in a state that is predominantly white.
“The race thing here, it's around, you can see it and you can feel it,” Gonyon said. “I know what this racism game is about… and I found that my food is my best form of communication with that. There's always this idea in my head that I can teach people that we're equal through food.”
Ummarino said when the two decided to add mac and cheese to their menu, they got a lot of their inspiration from southern recipes.
“It was black women in the south who created mac and cheese,” Ummarino said. “So when we created our own recipe we adopted some of their methods. Some people in Vermont have never had real southern style mac and cheese, and now we are giving them that opportunity.”
Ummarino recognized that he had a very different experience growing up compared to Gonyon.
“I grew up in an industry family,” Ummarino said. “I was in the kitchen right away at 11 years-old. My family owned three businesses in Ocean City, New Jersey and so I saw how to run a restaurant from a very early age.”
Ummarino tried to avoid working in the restaurant industry for a few years, taking time off to try new things, but he always found himself back in the kitchen.
“Eventually, I realized being a chef is what I was meant to do, and I went to school for it,” he said.
Ummarino and Gonyon met when they both worked at a local restaurant together. After becoming friends, they realized they would do well if they went into business together.
Now, both men live in Milton with their families and can be found running Humble Revelry on their own, just the two of them, every week.
This year is just the beginning. Gonyon said he and Ummarino are setting their goals and expectations high in their first year, so they are able to build up a strong reputation and grow from there.
Humble food
Every day there is a new special on the menu.
“We want our customers to keep coming back to fresh options,” Ummarino said.
Gonyon said menu items such as loaded wedges, jollof arancini, humble mac bowl and humble philly will never change, but with a new special everyday, customers won’t get bored.
Ingredients are always fresh, and when making a new special Gonyon often creates what he can based on what is readily available to him that week.
“I get a lot of our garnishes from Mike’s (Ummarino’s) wife because she has an awesome garden,” Gonyon said.
Ummarino said the rolls he gets for their philly sandwiches are the same ones he grew up eating.
“When we put philly sandwiches on the menu, after a few trial and errors with the rolls, I just knew I had to get the real ones from Philadelphia,” Ummarino said.
Other than the rolls, Ummarino said the majority of their ingredients are locally-sourced.
To celebrate Juneteenth, Humble Revelry did a week-long special.
Juneteenth is a commemoration of the end of slavery and a celebration of liberation and freedom in the United States.
The special was a week of southern-inspired items that could all create a full five-course meal through the week.
“So Monday we have an appetizer that we start with, and then the rest of the week will be other courses. Friday we end the special with a dessert,” Gonyon said.
The Juneteenth special was a way for Humble Revelry to educate community members on the importance of the federal holiday, while also serving high quality food.
“This holiday is important to me and my ancestors, so we wanted to pay honor to that with these specials,” Gonyon said.
All menu items, including specials, are priced between $8-$16 and the restaurant does not serve drinks, only food.
Humble Revelry is set to have their grand opening ceremony on July 8, when the owners are also hoping to host a corn-hole tournament or another activity the community can get involved in at the event.
To stay up to date on all things happening with Humble Revelry you can follow their Facebook page.
“People in Milton have very strong feelings and beliefs,” Gonyon said. “So, I think it would be awesome for them to come eat our food where everybody can get together and just have a good time; and in that process, maybe we can enlighten them a little bit and open their minds through food.”
