The Colchester-Milton Rotary Club is offering to help community members with yard work and other projects this fall.
“As the cool weather approaches we realize that many of our neighbors may appreciate extra help around their homes,” Rotary member Susan Mohr said.
The club is also inviting local high school students to help with the projects, offering students a way to fulfill their required community service hours while helping their neighbors in need.
Residents in Colchester, Milton, South Hero and North Hero Islands can reach out to the club for assistance via email at info@cmrotary.org or can write to the club at PO Box 82, Colchester VT 05446.
The Colchester-Milton Rotary Club is affiliated with Rotary International, an organization of 1.2 million members around the world dedicated to providing humanitarian service and building goodwill and peace.
