The Colchester-Milton Rotary Club is collecting food for local families who need support to be hunger-free.
As part of their ‘Fill the Truck’ initiative, 100% of all food & funds donated will go to the Colchester Community Food Shelf, The Milton Family Community Center, and the Champlain Islands Food Shelf.
A study by the Vermont Foodbank and Feeding America shows that 1 in 4 people, or an estimated 153,000 people, in Vermont turn to food shelves and meal service programs to feed themselves and their families. This includes 33,900 children and 26,010 seniors.
Three ways to help:
1. Donate here - it's quick and easy - https://bit.ly/FillTheTruck2022 - OR you can mail a check to Colchester-Milton Rotary, PO Box 82, Colchester, VT 05446
2. Donate non perishable and unexpired food items at one of our collection points NuHarbor Security 553 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester Burnham Memorial Library 898 Main Street, Colchester Colchester Police Department 835 Blakely Road, Colchester Milton Family Community Center 23 Villemaire Lane, Milton
3. Pick up some extra items while shopping. We will have the truck on-site and ready to fill at the following locations and dates from 10 AM - 2 PM Hannafords 259 US-7, Milton Saturday, May 28, 2022, 10 AM - 2 PM Price Chopper 1184 Prim Road, Colchester Items needed for donation:
- Cereals: Cheerios, Oatmeal, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies
- Baking Mixes: brownies, cake, corn muffins
- Baking Supplies: vegetable oil, brown sugar, sugar, flour
- Pasta Sauce: tomato-based or Alfredo
- Pasta: spaghetti, elbow, rice
- Household: dish liquid, laundry soap, household cleaner
- Personal Hygiene: deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, shaving cream
- Canned Vegetables: beets, corn, cream corn, diced tomatoes, green beans, and peas
- Soups: hearty soups: Progresso or Campbell Chunky with beef or chicken
- Canned Meats: tuna or chicken
- Jelly: grape or strawberry
- Peanut Butter
- Juice: Apple or Cranberry
- Coffee or Tea Bags
