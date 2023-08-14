The Colchester-Milton Rotary Club donated 48 backpacks stuffed with supplies to the Milton Family Community Center for students this upcoming school year.
At the Aug. 10 PATCH meeting, Rotary Club members Sue Mohr and Frances Mary Bailey pulled up with a car full of school supplies, to the surprise of those who work at the MFCC.
“This is incredible,” MFCC community outreach manager Benjamin Gilbert said when he saw the supplies.
The MFCC has been a resource for families in Milton, Colchester and surrounding communities since 1985. The center works to empower families and individuals through the programs and services it provides.
Every year, the MFCC hosts a school supply drive and a goal is set for a certain number of backpacks filled with supplies. This year, that goal is to fill at least 98 backpacks before the end of summer.
“I understand from our [PATCH] meeting that at least 98 bags and sets of supplies are needed,” Mohr said. “Our Rotary Club mission participates in these types of efforts to fulfill community needs. We are grateful to be able to address approximately half of this current need.”
The Rotary Club of Colchester-Milton is a local club of Rotary International, which is “an organization of business and professional persons united worldwide to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world.”
Over $600 worth of backpacks in two different sizes for varying age groups and school supplies were donated by the club to MFCC. Items donated to fill the backpacks included pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, paper, crayons, scissors, Kleenex and more.
“This is our first time donating to the [MFCC] drive,” Mohr said. “We typically donate to Colchester but figured it was time to start donating to Milton.”
The MFCC is still accepting donations for the upcoming 2023-34 school year. Donations can be made in person at the center, located at 23 Villemaire Lane in Milton.
