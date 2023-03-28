The Milton High School is preparing for a night of art celebration this Wednesday, March 29. Festivities will begin in the MHS library at 5:30 p.m., with a showcase of art done by students and faculty; and will conclude with a one-act play in the auditorium.
MHS Art Night
Starting four years ago, MHS has taken an annual opportunity to show Milton community members student artwork. With the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic, every year this event has been popular with students and public attendees.
Dustin Kemp, a MHS art teacher, said the event will feature the many different art mediums students are working with.
“There will be ceramic and metal work pieces, along with pieces that have been drawn or painted,” he said.
Kemp has been a teacher with MHS for almost 20 years, teaching math for 15 of those years before switching to art.
“The show will primarily display art that our Art 2 students have completed. Each student will have four pieces they will showcase from their portfolio,” Kemp said.
All 25 Art 2 students will be displaying their work, along with 25 clay pottery students showing their ceramics.
AP art students will have a separate portion of the library, where the seven students will feature their work. Faculty members have also been invited to showcase any art they have worked on, so the community can enjoy their pieces as well.
“Part of the process is teaching students how to display their own art,” Kemp said. “We also want to celebrate each student individually.”
The library will also host Gold Records and Glory, which is instrumental music students have created in the music lab. The music will be playing in the background throughout the showcase. At the end of the showcase, MHS student filmmakers and game creators will be presenting any short films or other work they’ve completed.
“One of our high school’s strengths is the artists we have,” Kemp said. “This is a great event to show the community what our students can do. I am really proud of them.”
One-Act Show
Continuing the celebration of art, the night will conclude with a one-act show performed by students in the MHS auditorium.
The play, “Circus Fire,” written by Janet Munsil, is described by the MHS theater department as a “very physically demanding performance, which highlights a circus production and the aftermath of a fire under the big tent.”
Munsil is a graduate of the University of Victoria Theater Program. She is known to create performances that showcase big ideas in science, history, literature, art and contemporary society.
Her website states, “Janet Munsil creates complex and lively onstage worlds that are smart, funny and essentially theatrical.”
The Circus Fire show will begin at 7 p.m. and will go on for an hour.
What a great night for art lovers in Milton to attend!
