MILTON —Later this month, Hollywood’s biggest stars could be sporting jewelry made in Milton.
ABRAU Jewelry, owned by Milton resident Danielle Nicole Enright, will participate Jan. 14-15 in an invitation-only luxury celebrity gift lounge in West Hollywood celebrating Grammy nominees and presenters.
All attendees will receive Enright’s sterling silver pendant “Through” in their swag bag. Her handmade loomed cuffs, black diamond wrap bracelets, druzy pendant necklaces and geometric earrings will also be on display at the Artisan Group’s exhibit.
The Artisan Group, which Enright joined when her business grew beyond Etsy, is a woman-owned marketing firm that helps promote ABRAU and other goods to entertainment leaders.
About forty press and media outlets will be in attendance at the Grammy event along with celebrities and other VIPs, according to a Dec. 28 press release.
Gaining success
After losing her job and struggling with anxiety in 2011, Enright turned to jewelry making as a way to cope, and soon found she was also inspiring others with her work.
A native of Swanton and a graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School, Enright resides in Milton with her husband and her three kids. In an interview with the Independent in January 2021, she said she soders, beads, looms and packages nearly 40 orders of necklaces, bracelets and earrings a day.
“I've just recently quadrupled my income, and it’s amazing to realize I do it all from my home,” she said at the time.
Reaching the stars
In the last year, Enright’s jewelry has been worn by Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Garner and Kelly Clarkson. Allison Siko also wore ABRAU jewelry in her starring role in “Law and Order Special Victims Unit (SVU).”
Siko wrote to Enright personally and told her she had hand-picked her pyrite bezel gold-filled necklace to wear as her “signature piece” on the entire season of “Law and Order” spin-off series, “Organized Crime.”
Enright won a 2021 Most Impactful Business award from DotCom magazine and has been nominated again this year for donating part of her profits to Vermont and national charities and her work to mentor young women on Instagram.
“All of my hard work since I started my business in 2011 seems to be paying off for me, and everything that I dreamed ABRAU could become is starting to take shape,” she wrote in an email this week to the Independent. “I feel very blessed for all of the local support that I’ve received.”
