When Stacey Rousseau and Dan Rexford decided to open a bagel shop in the town they've called home for the past 16 years, they had no idea what kind of reception the shop would have.
But since opening the doors in late April of this year, there seems to be a constant line of hungry customers showing up at Huddy’s for the delicious bagels and coffee as well as the ever-present positive atmosphere in the air.
Stopping into Huddy’s on Monday afternoon to speak with Rousseau and to meet Huddy himself, the day had just been a long one.
We originally scheduled the interview for a Monday thinking it would be the least busy day of the week. But with Sunday being Father’s Day and Juneteenth, the planned meeting actually fell on an incredibly busy day for the shop.
But sitting amongst the shop chairs flipped over onto the tables after a long day of work for the family, it’s obvious how much joy Rousseau puts into the shop every day.
“It's just been really kind of energizing, because people's feedback has been so good and they're happy,” she said.
Before opening the shop Rousseau said she was one step away from being a funeral director in Fairfax.
She said she’s always thought of opening a coffee shop in Milton, and finally in mid-March she left her job and started working on the Huddy’s space.
The bagel idea came from her husband, Rexford, who helps run Huddy’s on top of his own business.
The bagels themselves are boiled, par-baked and flash frozen in New York City where they then take an over 300-mile trip to Huddy’s.
For Huddy’s, it’s been a family project from the beginning.
Rousseau manages and works the shop, Rexford is in whenever he can be on weekends, her dad helps with the dishes and her mom makes cream cheese. Rousseau’s son Blake Pinello helped with tiling the front counter and preparing the space and his partner Marissa Brill works on the weekends.
The shop gets its name from Pinello and Brill’s son Hudson, who sat in a small carrier during the visit, peacefully asleep.
Signature menu items at Huddy’s include the Breakfast BLT, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cream cheese on a bagel and The Huddy, sausage, bacon, hash browns, a fried egg, Huddy’s secret sauce, cheese also on a bagel.
This weekend, Saturday June 25, Huddy’s is having their Grand Opening featuring samples, new menu items and games hosted by Milton on the Move at River Street Park across the street.
Rousseau said the customers thus far have been incredible.
“They've been so supportive and amazing,” she said. “I can't say enough good things about them.”
Editor's note: This article was updated June 22 at 8:38 p.m. for clarity.
