With the help of volunteers and the Milton Recreation Department, the Bombardier Park mountain bike trails are nearing completion.
Phase one of the trails is now open to the public, and community members are invited to ride the 2-mile beginner loop this summer.
When the recreation department put out community surveys asking what sort of recreational activities Milton community members were looking for, assistant recreation director Ben Nappi said trails and pathways were at the top of the list.
“To have mountain bike trails or trails with a focus on mountain biking is something new and different in town. It gives the town recreational activities that Milton residents weren't served before and it can also bring in other visitors,” Nappi said.
Located in Bombardier Park at 20 Park Place, the trails are being completed in three phases.
Phase one of the mountain bike trails is a specific loop in the Bombardier Park trail area, about two miles in length. As the beginning phase of the project, the recreation department worked to seek out approvals, build the trails and add temporary signage.
The rec department credits the high amount of work volunteers have put in and donations that were made as the reason for phase one's quick completion. The rec department is actually ahead of the original proposed timeline.
“We've actually had a very minimal amount of taxpayer dollars towards this project too. It's been amazing,” Recreation director Jenna Tucker Eugair said.
When the rec department originally sought out pricing estimates to build the trails, staff found it would have cost $60,000 just to complete phase one if they had hired someone.
But, through donations and volunteer efforts, the current cost stands at just under $1,000.
“If you have a dedicated group of volunteers,” Tucker Eugair said. “It is the best way to make a project like this happen. Just having a group of people that care about something and are willing to put in the time and effort, gives us the opportunity to support them and give them as many resources as we possibly can.”
All of the trails have been, and continue to be, built with an environmental and ecological focus. The rec department partnered with the Milton Conservation Commission to complete the project with very minimal effect on the environment.
“It is an insane amount of work building these trails. All of the trails are built where they are not affecting any wetlands, and they are built with erosion in mind,” Tucker Eugair said.
In another partnership, with the Chittenden County non-profit Fellowship of the Wheel, the rec department has continuously worked to gather feedback and ideas for the trails.
“We're super thankful for everything they're doing, and we're in talks with them right now to expand our relationship with them,” Tucker Eugair said.
What is phase two?
Phase two of the mountain bike trails is just beginning. Town staff and volunteers have begun to map out the next section, which will include a more intermediate trail. When phase two has been mapped out, the department will seek the approvals needed to start building.
Once approval is given on phase two of the project, the trails will be built, permanent signage will be put in place and a grand opening ceremony will be held.
The date for the grand opening has not yet been set, but phase one of the mountain bike trail is currently open to the public.
“The idea is we have this really good kind of beginner and intermediate trail system between the phase one and phase two trails that we're doing here. Eventually when those phases are done, we can get up to Cobble Hill,” Tucker Eugair said.
Plans for phase three
Phase three will be the creation of more advanced mountain bike trails. Staff are currently in conversations with private landowners to connect the Bombardier Park mountain bike trails with Cobble Hill.
Those who want to ride the Bombardier Park mountain bike trails can access the trails through the park entrance and Lamoille Terrace.
“We are always looking for more volunteers for trail maintenance, so if anyone is interested they should definitely get in touch with us,” Nappi said.
For those interested in volunteering or donating, the Milton Recreation Department can be reached via email at recreation@miltonvt.gov and on Facebook.
