Over the past few weeks, representatives from the Arrowhead Senior Center have gone from business to business amassing a list of possible prizes for their fundraising raffle to replace the center’s failing roof.
On Dec. 15, the center will draw names for 64 prizes, two of which amount to $500 each and a number of which are up to $100 in value, said the center’s president Ted Beaudoin.
Beaudoin said that due to years of neglect the senior center’s roof is in desperate need of fixing.
“We've had leaks since the roof was installed,” he said. “They patched it up a little here and there in a few places and where the actual water went down under the shingles, it sags.”
The center has had to deal with multiple leaks in recent memory and Beaudoin said it's gotten so bad that if it doesn’t get addressed the roof is at risk of caving in.
The center has also had a strain on the amount of volunteers it has been able to amass recently. The center currently doesn’t have a secretary.
But thanks to a small amount of dedicated volunteers, the list of prizes for the raffle is extensive.
Milton resident Karen Hathaway has done an incredible job getting together businesses and selling tickets, Beaudoin said.
To buy a raffle ticket and support the center, patrons can get in touch with Beaudoin at Beaudoin’s Farm Stand at 262 Middle Rd in Milton or by calling him at (802) 893-4083. You can also reach out to Karen Hathaway, Beaudoin said.
Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5.
Here is a full list of the prizes:
1. $500. Cash: ADA Traffic Ctrl.
2. $500. Cash: ADA Traffic Ctrl.
3. $100. Cash: Little A Wood Flr.
4. $100. Cash: Minor Funeral Hm.
5. $100. Cash: Milton Rental Sales
6. $100. Cash: Charlebois Inc.
7. $100. Cash: The Glass Connection
8. $100. Cash: D Tumer & Sons/D Tumer Jr.
9. $100. Gift Cert.: Dave's Garage
10. Wheel Align.: Premier Tire ($94.95)
11.$50 Cash Cyr Lumber, $25 each: Gift Card Barnes & Noble
12. $50 Gift Card: Beaudoin's Farmstand
13. $50 Gift Card: Beaudoin's Farmstand
14. $50 Gift Cert.: Avalon Pool
15. $50 Gift Cert: Milton Diner
16. Well Pet Exam: Milton Vet. Hospital
17. 10-12 pks soda: Middle Rd. Mkt.
18. 3 mo. Membership: Long Trail Physical Therapy
19. 3 mo. Membership: Long Trail Physical Therapy
20. 6 qts. Syn. Motor oil: Dwight's Auto Repair
21. 5 qts. oil change: Handy Buick & a $25 Gift Card: Barnes & Noble
22. 5 qts. oil change: Handy Buick
23. 5 qts. oil change: Emil's Auto Repair
24. 5 qt oil change: Milton Auto Sales
25. 1 hair cut Revelations: E. Brousseau
26. 1 haircut Revelations: Teresa Rouse
27. $25 Gift Cert. Zachary Pizza and a gift basket Missy Burbo
28. $25 Gift Card: Ace Hardware
29. $25 Gift Card: Ace Hardware
30. $25 Cash: Daniel Triggs & a Safe from 123 Insurance.
31. $25 Gift Card: Frey's Family Deli
32. $25 Gift Card: Uncle Ronnie's Deli
33. Pasta sauce gift pk. from Boves & a $25 Gift Card Barnes and Noble
34. 2 gal maple syrup Arlon Cross & a $25 Gift Card Barnes & Noble
35. $25 Gift Cert: McRae Truck & Auto & a gift basket Missy Burbo
36. $25 Gift Card: Madeline's Bakery & a Fleece Blanket: Kinney Drugs
37. Dunkin coffee & $10 Gift Card The Grill 38. Bird Feeder-LD Oliver Seed & a $10 Gift Card: The Grill
39. $25 Gift Cert. for Propane: Rowley Fuels 40. $25 Gift Cert. for Fuel: Rowley Fuels
41. 50 lbs. bird seed: LD Oliver seed & $10 Gift Card The Grill
42. Groceries: Hannaford & a $10 Gift Card The Grill
43. 2 lg. pizza/2 top.: Domino's & a 1⁄2 gal maple syrup Sid Reynolds
44. 2 lg. pizza/2 top.: Domino's & a Fire Ext 123 Ins.
45. 2 lg. pizza/2 top.: Domino's & a 1⁄2 gal maple syrup: Sid Reynolds
46. 2 lg. pizza/2 top. Domino's & a 1⁄2 gal maple syrup: Arlon Cross
47. Shop blower Aubuchon Hardware
48. $15 Gift Card: Painted Lady & a $10 Gift Card Huddy's
49. $15 Gift Card Painted Lady & a $10 Gift Card: The Grill
50. Nascar Collectables- Art Hurlburt
