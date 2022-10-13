The Milton Varsity Girls soccer team played an excellent game against Mt. Abraham on Wednesday, winning 3-0.
Although the game started off a little one sided in Abraham’s favor, a Milton breakaway off an Eagles corner took the defense by surprise.
A first shot was met with an incredible save from the Mt. Abe keeper but a second shot from #2 Taylor Dowling put the ball in the back of the net. On the breakaway, Dowling showcased some excellent dribbling skills, somehow sneaking through double team defense for the shot.
What followed was simply a clutch performance from Milton sophomore keeper #24 Lila Martin, on many occasions some great shots from the Eagles team were expertly saved.
In the last minute of the first half, an opportunity for Mt. Abe to have some momentum going into the second half presented itself and was stopped by an incredible diving save from Martin with 10 seconds left on the clock.
The second half, the Yellowjackets dominated.
In the 28th minute, #13 Savannah Monahan slipped past the Mt. Abe defense for a close goal.
And for most of the second half it seemed only a matter of time until #9 Holly MacLellan scored. And before the game ended, she did.
The 3-0 score carried until the end of the game. A great shutout win for Martin and the Milton team.
The Yellowjackets currently have a 4-3 record and sit in fourth place, just one spot down from Mt. Abraham who sit in third.