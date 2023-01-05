The cost of materials for constructing the voter-approved Milton Highway Garage has steeply increased since it was approved in March, according to Town Manager Don Turner.
At the Milton selectboard’s Jan. 3 meeting, Turner said architects and the construction management team for the project have seen a double in the cost per square foot for the facility in the past eight months due to rising prices.
Turner said the town is not going to go back to the voters and ask for more money but will possibly redesign the facility to bring the cost down while not changing the overall function of the project.
At Town Meeting Day in March, Milton voters overwhelmingly approved the highway garage project with 1,490 yes votes to 462 no votes.
The total cost of the project then was thought to be around $6.5 million and was to be funded in part with American Rescue Plan Act dollars ($1 million).
At the meeting this past Tuesday, Turner said the town is still waiting for a new price of the garage and that the news is disappointing.
Talks about ‘game changing’ wastewater dryer fall through
In addition, talks around a wastewater dryer the town was eyeing that could turn wastewater into sellable fertilizer have fallen through.
In September the board heard a presentation from Steve Nurm, a sales manager at New Hampshire-based organic recycling company Resources Management Inc. on the new dryer.
But recently RMI announced it is moving onto other buyers for the product after not reaching a deal with the town, said Turner at the meeting.
