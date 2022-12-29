Around a year ago, Allen Brook, a stream that flows through much of Milton and Colchester emptying into Lake Champlain, was marked as in danger of being an impaired stream.
A study to monitor the stream and strategize ways to avoid that situation is now close to completion.
At the Milton selectboard’s Dec. 19 meeting, Kerrie Garvey, a program manager at Watershed Consulting, presented information about the study which is projected to be fully completed and published publicly in early January.
The study, funded by the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, looks at the impacts of stormwater runoff in Allen Brook and identifies a number of strategies to mitigate them.
Instead of soaking naturally into the soil, stormwater does things like run off roofs and paved surfaces, picking up pollutants along the way which then flow into streams and eventually could make its way into larger bodies of water.
According to the study, stormwater runoff issues decrease aquatic habitat health, increase flooding and erosion, threaten infrastructure and prevent use and enjoyment of our water resources.
An impaired stream is one that fails to meet the Vermont Water Quality Standards, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.
In January of this year, the selectboard approved Milton Public Works to apply for a CCRPC grant for the Allen Brook study.
At last Tuesday’s meeting, Garvey said the study conducted a multitude of water quality tests along Allen Brook. Water samples were collected at 10 locations over three storm events in the fall of 2022.
Testing shows phosphorus levels in the studied watershed exceeded Vermont standards in nearly all instances.
Next steps for the study are to take a close look at the projects and initiatives that would help and identify the top ones. The study will also identify potential funding sources for these projects.
“Those projects that are most impactful and also feasible to implement,” Garvey said. “Then we are going to create five concept designs for those projects.”
Watershed Consulting has created a website where information about the project for the public to peruse is compiled. The website also includes spaces for residents to offer feedback on their experience with stormwater from Allen Brook.
