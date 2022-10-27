On an uncharacteristically warm night last night on Main St. in Milton, an oblivious TV repair person entered the Masonry Temple, not knowing the horrors that await.
Upon entering they were met with unspeakable horrors such as witches who rely on a singular eye and a chef intent on using humans in his recipes.
I'm of course speaking of the dress rehearsal for Haunted Milton on Oct. 26. Here, around 40 actors and volunteers practiced their lines and cues in full costumes and lighting in preparation for the festivities beginning tonight a 6 p.m.
The haunted tour is sure to give you the spooks.
All profits from the Haunted Lodge are going to the Milton Eastern Stars and the Masons. The show is recommended for ages 13 and up and tickets can be purchased online here.
Here are some photos offering a sneak peak inside, without giving away too much of the fright!
