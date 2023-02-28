A Milton man was taken into custody Friday after he barricaded himself inside his residence with his four-year-old son.
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Milton Police Department received a complaint that Shawn Dudley, 36, of Milton was refusing to return his son to the child’s mother, who has sole legal responsibility for the child.
Over the course of four days, Milton Police, outreach workers and members of the Vermont State Police’s crisis negotiation unit made several attempts to have Dudley voluntarily release the child to the mother.
When those attempts failed, the Milton Police Department obtained a search warrant on Feb. 24 for the residence to arrest Dudley and to assure the safe return of the child.
Once inside the residence, officers with Burlington Police Department’s Emergency Response Unit encountered several barricades and barriers hindering officers from moving inside the residence. Neighboring residents were instrumental in allowing police to use their homes, which had similar structural layouts to Dudley's house, for intelligence and as practice space. In a statement, BPD extended its deep gratitude to those residents.
After several hours with assistance from the Essex Police Department, Colchester Police Department and the Vermont State Police, Dudley was taken into custody for custodial interference, resisting arrest, hindering law enforcement officers and violation of a relief from abuse order.
“This incident was resolved with help from many partners. The work of the Burlington officers from the Emergency Response Team helped bring this incident to a close. The skill and control they displayed was nothing short of amazing. This team is an incredible asset to Chittenden County,” Milton Police Chief Stephen Laroche said in a press release.
No one was injured and a child was reunited with his mother.
"This work — and the opportunity to take on high-stakes operations in as safe a manner as possible — is the very reason many of them became cops in the first place," acting Burlington Police Chief John Murad stated. "Our ERU is founded on de-escalation and deceleration, but also on the safe application of dynamic force. For our negotiations, the motto is ‘Talk to Me,’ and it requires an incredible amount of focus, humanity, and, most importantly, patience. Nearly ten hours of negotiations is remarkable."
Dudley was lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for the lack of $1,500 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.