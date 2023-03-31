On March 17 – 18, archery enthusiasts of all ages gathered together for the Adult/Youth Tournament at Pelkey’s Archery. Young archers, who are members of the Junior Olympic Archery Development (JOAD) program, paired with adult archers to compete as teams against each other.
Now that much of this year’s traveling is over for the Vermont Junior Archers JOAD Road Team and Junior Road Team, they can start to turn their attention away from the big national and international competitions of the indoor archery season. Springtime brings a chance to have a little competitive fun on a local level.
The focus was on introducing both adults and their youth teammates to the sport of archery - the youngest archers were 5 years old and some of the oldest were over 65. Some of the adults were seasoned archers wishing to include their children or grandchildren in their lifelong love of archery. Conversely, some of the JOAD kids were eager to show off their skills and paired with their novice parents.
As John Fleury, owner of Pelkey’s Archery said, “This tournament is to show that archery is for everyone!”
The last local tournament of the season will be the Oddy 450 on Saturday, April 15 held at Pelkey’s Archery, 275 Nason Street in St. Albans. Registration is open to the public, and spectators are welcome.
For more information about the JOAD program or archery leagues at Pelkey’s Archery, please contact John Fleury at Pelkey’s Archery: (802) 524-2582 or at john@pelkeysarchery.com.
