Residents in Chittenden County can now participate in Rethink Runoff's, Adopt-a-Drain program, a new initiative aiming to help take care of the watershed.
Storm drains flow directly to lakes and streams, acting as a conduit for trash and pollutants.
Adopt-a-Drain asks residents to adopt a storm drain in their neighborhood and keep it clear of leaves, trash, and other debris to reduce water pollution.
Rethink Runoff, an ongoing awareness and public outreach effort to reduce dirt and pollutants from stormwater runoff entering Lake Champlain and local streams, has partnered with Hamline University to launch Adopt-a-Drain in Chittenden County.
Currently, the program has been adopted by five municipalities including Burlington, Colchester, Essex Town, Essex Junction, and Milton.
Remy Crettol, Program Manager for Rethink Runoff’s Stream Team says he “hopes the Adopt-a-Drain program will engage residents and lead to cleaner waterways and healthier communities. Everyone is disgusted when the snow melts and reveals months of garbage and debris. It is important for people to do their part and clean debris from the drains in their neighborhood before spring rains wash it into our waterways.”
Volunteers choose how frequently to clear their drain and report how much debris is collected.
They receive a welcome packet, small yard sign, and the clever perk of getting to name a drain.
A few early adopters include punny names like Obi-Wan-Drainobi, R2Drain2, and Brain Drain. How creative can you get?
You can Adopt-a-Drain by going to vt.adopt-a-drain.org.
