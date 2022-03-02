Milton Cheerleaders capped off their season with a series of notable performances at their final competition in Mill River, the VCCA state championships on the weekend of Feb. 12.
The awards represent the culmination of hard work the girls put in all season, going up against tough competition.
Milton Youth (K-4) grade took third place in the Youth Division.
Milton Juniors (5-8 grade) competed in the Juniors Division which is compiled of Allstar and Recreational teams. The team even had to move up a couple of fourth graders to compete.
Despite that and despite going up against some rivals from earlier in the season (most notably Peak Lady Legacy who beat the team at a prior competition) the Juniors nailed it, taking home a 1st place win and named Junior Division State Champions.
Milton Middle school (6-8 grade) also had some tough competition to go up against, including Rutland Middle School who had beaten them before.
However, the team went out on the floor and hit their routine, taking home a first place win and being named Small Middle School Division State Champions.
“All of these teams have worked their butts off all season. We had multiple competitions where we didn’t have our entire team because someone was out due to injury, sickness, etc. Each time this happened we had to rework out routines. These young ladies pushed through and worked hard to come out on top. Us coaches are very proud of all their hard work and determination,” wrote Coach Jenn Hemingway.
The teams are coached by Hemingway, Cara Huntley, Madison Bellow Brown and Taylor Girardi.
Congratulations to all the teams!
