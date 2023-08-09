Attention book enthusiasts and baked good fans! Looking for the perfect Saturday morning activity?
The Milton Public Library Teen Advisory Group (TAG) is hosting a book and bake sale in the Municipal Building lobby, located at 39 Bombardier Road, from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Aug. 12.
This event will feature a wide range of affordable books, as well as delicious treats and local Vermont maple syrup, making it the perfect event for all ages.
Milton library board trustee Alan Fletcher sells his artisan-made maple syrup at the public library year round.
“The lobby here will be chock full of books, magazines, baked goods and more. Community members bring in some really good baked items and Alan (Fletcher) makes the most amazing authentic Vermont maple syrup,” library director Matthew Davis said.
Books can be purchased individually, but the TAG is offering attendees the opportunity to bring their own bag and fill it for $5. Library canvas bags will be available for purchase for $20.
To generate more funding for the public space, Davis said himself, library employees and dedicated volunteers are working on creating events that will keep the community engaged and supportive of the library.
Other upcoming events at MPL include a Filipino cooking course for adults and an end of summer reading program celebration.
Stay tuned for more details and updates on this upcoming event or others. Visit https://miltonlibraryvt.org/ for more information or the Milton Public Library Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.