The LeFebvres have their fingerprints all over Milton girls basketball.
Going back decades ago to girls basketball’s early days, there was Liz and Katie LeFebvre in fourth and fifth grade getting their first minutes on the court. There was their father, Mike LeFebvre coaching them, soon to coach in Milton schools for over 20 years.
These days, as the Milton girls varsity team plays at their home court in Milton High School, there’s Liz (now Liz Bushey) coaching them like her father before her.
Above her on a banner for the thousand point club is: “1999 Liz LeFebvre 1,343.”
And as the Milton Middle School players hit the court, some for the first time ever, there’s Katie on the sideline, coaching the fundamentals of the game and crafting better players.
It’s one thing for a family who loves basketball to talk about the Celtics or the Knicks at the dinner table or over the phone. It’s decidedly another thing for a family to collectively decide to grow Milton girls basketball into a premier program.
But for the LeFebvre’s that’s the reality.
“It’s just been something that has been instilled in us since we were young,” Katie said.
As a player in 1999, Liz helped her MHS team get their state championship win. She went on to play for Saint Michael’s College on a basketball scholarship.
For her time at St. Mikes, Liz was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.
Her involvement in the town’s rec program began again when she moved back to Milton to raise her own kids .
Soon Liz took over the program and with the help of many volunteers, has been growing it in a huge way with more and more girls signing up to play.
Liz said interest on the boys side of basketball has been strong for a long time, but the girls side has seen some real dips in interest in the past. Recently though, hard work seems to have paid off with a near explosion of girls basketball players at many levels.
“We've gotten a lot of interest in basketball, the girls' side specifically,” Liz said.
Right now the rec program has about 40 girls signed up to play basketball, Katie said.
Liz and Katie both are trying to get basketballs in girls’ hands as early as they can, letting them fall in love with the game but also get used to the fundamentals, the pace and the language of the sport.
“I think the amount of time put into the rec program is huge,” Liz said. “And that's really what's growing right now. That's what's going to make the varsity team successful, it's the younger years. That's my philosophy, putting in the work. The foundation is huge. Fundamental work is huge.”
Katie said it's also about a love for the game.
“You need to give kids a passion when they’re young,” Katie said.
Prior to coaching the high school team, Liz coached at Milton Middle School. Post the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, when rec was finally able to play again, the middle school team saw an incredible amount of sign-ups.
Katie said 26 players signed up to play girls basketball that year. She began helping out her sister that season and when Liz took over the varsity team at MHS, Katie took over the middle school team at MMS.
The middle school has a team of 19 players right now, which are split in half to create an A team and a B team.
Watching the Milton varsity team play now, you can already see the influence of the strong foundation being built, the ball constantly moving, the solid defense.
Liz said her senior captains have really stepped into their role well, each providing leadership for the team in their own personal ways, but responsibility for the team's success is really equally distributed.
The team's freshmen are some of the first of Milton’s newer generation to hit the high school courts.
“I think the freshmen bring a whole level of energy into the program that is new,” Liz said. “And they're pushing the upperclassmen to get better every day. That's huge.”
