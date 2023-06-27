In 1973 the Villemaire Health Care Center in Milton opened its doors to serve more than 10,000 people from the towns of Milton, Westford, Georgia, Fairfax and the Islands. This month, 50 years later, UVM Medical Center - Family Medicine is celebrating their history and years of family medical care in the Milton community.
Dr. Maurice Villemaire established a practice in his home in Milton in 1931. He was known to the community as a 'house doctor', providing family medicine to those who needed it.
It wasn’t until 1972 when Dr. Villemaire would pass his name onto family medicine at the University of Vermont.
Named in honor of Dr. Villemaire, a $200,000 health care facility was built in the town of Milton that same year, operating under the direction of University Health Center Inc,, a public non-profit organization. The facility was built on Meadow Lane, and opened to the public October 7, 1973.
A dedication ceremony was held in honor of Dr. Villemaire for his 42 years of service to the citizens of Milton at the grand opening of the Villemaire Health Care Center.
In 1972, shortly after the grand opening of the Villemaire Health Care Center, the University of Vermont Family Medicine residency program was established.
Family medicine had become considered a medical specialty, and a labor force of primary care physicians was required, so there was a need for residency programs.
Dr. Moe Mellion and Dr. Jonathan Rodnick were the first two residents to start the program.
The first woman to complete residency in the program was Marga Sproul, MD who started at UVM medical school in 1972.
In March 1997, after years of growth in the residency program and needing a bigger space for family practice, Fletcher Allen Milton Family Practice opened on Centre Drive, replacing the Villemaire Health Care Center.
Today, that building is known as the UVM Medical Center- Family Medicine in Milton.
“Its doctors serve the general healthcare needs of more Milton residents than any other facility, and it serves as a teaching practice for the University of Vermont College of Medicine,” the Milton Historical Society wrote in documented healthcare history.
Holly VanWinkle, practice supervisor at the University of Vermont Medical Center said the center is still doing the residency program and is continuing to serve the healthcare needs of Milton residents.
“I like family medicine because you're taking care of patients from birth to death,” said VanWinkle. “I like the fact that I know grandma, and I also meet the children, the great grandchildren and see the same families over the years.”
Residents who join the program at the center are there for three years training in family medicine.
“Their oversight is by Dr. Anne Morris, who's a physician here,” VanWinkle said. “They receive their training, they work out of the hospital and they do different rotations in different specialty clinics. At the end of their three years here, they're certified family medicine physicians.”
VanWinkle said that despite having the residency program in place, not all those who complete the program choose to stay with the center.
“We are having issues with staffing right now, there's a provider shortage, there's a primary care provider shortage, and that’s very hard. People need care, so we are very lucky to have some residents that choose to stay but not all do,” VanWinkle said.
Around 10 faculty currently work at the Milton medical center and there are 18 family medicine residents who work outside of the Milton location.
“We are excited to have a new physician joining us this summer and we have six new family medicine residents arriving, which is wonderful,” VanWinkle said. “Hopefully by the end of August we will start taking new patients again.”
There is currently a waitlist for care at the center for adult patients due to lack of access and staffing, but VanWinkle said they are always taking pediatric and OB patients. They will not turn patients away seeking those types of care.
As part of an initiative to get more young people in the community interested in working with family medicine, VanWinkle said the center awards an individual the Milton Family Medicine scholarship every year.
“We award a scholarship to a graduating Milton senior every year who's going into healthcare, and the money is strictly raised by the staff,” VanWinkle said.
In recent news, just this month the center has officially become a narcan location, where residents can go and get narcan if they need it. Narcan is used to reverse drug overdoses.
“It's through the Department of Health through the state of Vermont. They came in and they trained us on how to educate people on how to administer narcan,” VanWinkle said. “We’ll maintain our supply and now can educate people on how to use it.”
In 50 years, family medicine has become a need in Milton and the center is excited to keep growing and providing care to residents in the community.
The UVM Medical Center - Family Medicine building in Milton is located at 28 Centre Drive. To receive care you can contact the center at 802-847-4322 to make an appointment.
