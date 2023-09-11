Three Milton High School students were honored by the College Board with National Recognition Program academic honors for the 2022-23 school year.
Salvatore Barnao, Tess Follensbee and Brody Hammond were honored as national rural and small town award recipients.
Founded in 1900, non-profit organization College Board was created to expand access to higher education. The College Board works with more than 7 million students annually to help them make a successful transition to college. Additionally, the organization does research and advocates for students, educators and schools.
“College Board’s learning and assessment division is a multidisciplinary group of experts in psychometrics, education research, learning science, assessment design and development and market research,” its website states.”Together, these teams provide data and evidence-driven perspectives and innovations that are direct, easily understood, meaningful and drive actions in support of all students’ college and career success.”
Each year, the College Board program recognizes academically-talented, underrepresented students who excel on assessments, including PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and AP exams.
“Students can include this academic honor on their college applications, and many colleges intentionally recruit awardees through College Board’s Student Search Service,” a press release from Milton Town School District stated.
MaryJane Stinson and Anne Blake, co-principals of Milton High School, expressed delight at celebrating the outstanding academic achievements of these students and at the opportunities the recognition will provide.
"We are delighted to celebrate our students and acknowledge their outstanding achievements. Their strong academic performance, both in the classroom and on assessments, fills us with pride,” Stinson and Blake said. “This honor serves as a reminder of their unique qualities, which will undoubtedly contribute to their future success."
“It’s becoming increasingly hard for students to be ‘seen’ during the college recruitment process. We’re exceptionally proud of the National Recognition Programs for celebrating students who are at times overlooked but have shown their outstanding academic abilities,” senior vice president of BigFuture at College Board Tarlin Ray said. “This is a benefit not only for students but also for colleges and universities committed to recruiting diverse and talented students.”
Congratulations to the three Milton High School students for receiving this honor!
