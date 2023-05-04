Vendors and performances have been announced for Milton’s Inclusion Festival taking place this weekend. The 2nd Annual Inclusion Festival will take place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Bombardier Park West, located at 20 Park Place in Milton.
In an effort to raise cultural awareness during this year's inclusion week, festival organizers are bringing together diverse communities and organizations from all around Vermont.
Milton on the Move Chair Jessica Groeling said the idea for the festival first came from Richard Edwards, a Milton resident who wanted the community to come together to promote inclusion and diversity.
“Over time, we started connecting more with our neighbors and people became really excited to participate and share their ideas for the festival,” Groeling said.
This year's inclusion festival is free to all attendees and will feature live performances from musicians and dance studios, as well as community engagement opportunities.
A complete schedule of events has been announced on the Facebook event page.
Multiple food trucks will be offering different types of multicultural foods and drinks for purchase. Food vendors include Humble Revelry, Wagyu Wagon, St. Pierre Delicacy and more.
Other activities at the festival will include henna art by Rupali Agrawal, chair massages by Erica O’Hare, NFT art button making by Transgenderland, sensory tables, face painting and student group exhibits.
Town Manager Don Turner said he’s hoping for higher turnout this year than last year.
“I would like to see more people come and engage with the mission of the event, and just take time to enjoy the different types of foods and different types of entertainment that is being offered,” he said.
Milton on the Move — a community-sponsored initiative dedicated to bringing community members together to actively participate in examining issues, decide top priorities and develop action plans for the future of the town — is presenting the 2023 Inclusion Festival. The festival will be co-hosted by the Town of Milton Recreation Department and is sponsored by Vermont Federal Credit Union.
“I think this festival is a great opportunity to open up the doors in Milton, and really become a welcoming and safe community. We can start having some real conversations about diversity and inclusion in our town,” Groeling said. “I really feel like it's become a harder conversation for people to have, so this is a chance to learn more and have those tough conversations.”
