On Tuesday night in the Milton Elementary Middle School, not a soul roamed the hallways and the building was silent, but at around 6:45 p.m., the band started shuffling in.
Chairs were arranged in the shape of a U at the front of the band room, band members chatted as they found their way to their seats and when 7 p.m. came the Milton Community Band played a long B-flat before diving into their rehearsal.
The Milton Community Band was formed in 2001 by John Gordon and Bobbie Moser. Since then they’ve played a countless number of their own shows as well as at various town events such as Memorial Day.
Up until around three years ago, Gordon and Moser were in charge of mostly everything.
Worrying about equipment, lining up the performances and finding rehearsal space fell on their shoulders. But right around the time that the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the band changed a little bit.
An executive committee was created and percussionist Ruth Blauwiekel stepped up to become the president.
Listening to the band on Tuesday night, the music flowing out the band room door and through the halls of the middle school, they were having fun playing the music. Members cracked jokes, laughed at themselves when a wrong note was played and took a collaborative approach to the pieces they were rehearsing.
Blauwiekel said she previously played in the Burlington Community Band but joined Milton as it was closer to her home in Colchester. She started playing percussion around 20 years ago, when the Burlington band needed a bass drummer.
Since then, she’s stuck with it. In the back of the room, she rushed around between songs to find the right percussion instruments she needed for the specific piece: a triangle, a cymbal, a xylophone, a bass drum, a tambourine, a wood block and chimes.
“It’s very cathartic,” she said laughing. “You can take out all your frustration.”
A big undertaking for the band recently was becoming a 501c3, a non-profit. The band’s treasurer and one half of the trumpet section, Phil Gibson, was in charge of that initiative.
The band’s members are a mixed group of folk, consisting of musicians who have been there since the beginning and new members who have joined in the past year.
The band’s musical director Mary Tardif joined just in the last year, when she moved to Milton from Connecticut. She said one of the things she knew that she wanted to get involved in when she arrived was a community band.
By coincidence she said, her neighbor Joan Smith happened to be one of the band’s flutists and helped Tardif get involved.
At the rehearsal on Tuesday, she stood at the front of the room offering notes in between songs and identifying parts that needed to be worked on. During the songs, she kept time waving an Efficiency Vermont pen because she left her personal baton at BFA Fairfax where she teaches music. Tardif said she forgets her baton a lot.
The band is decidedly tight and the music is endlessly charming and fun with each musician's personality shining through their instrument.
The band’s next performance is its holiday concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the Milton High School auditorium. The Colchester Community Chorus will be performing as guests.
