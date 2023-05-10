The Milton Police Department is holding its 10th annual Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 20 to offer educational opportunities on bicycle safety, in addition to providing helmets and registration assistance for folks of all ages.
Starting at 10 a.m. the event is scheduled to go until 1 p.m., located at the Milton Police Department, 37 Bombardier Road.
Courses will be set up and designed to teach obstacle avoidance, bicycle handling, safe riding strategies and more. MPD states the purpose of this event is to give children the opportunity to learn safe bicycle practices and hone their skills in different riding techniques.
Milton Chief of Police, Steven Laroche, told the Independent this event is just one event of many organized by the department to foster trust and collaboration with the community. The department is also involved with National Night Out and the Memorial Day festivities in Milton.
“Corporal Chris Grenier really puts his heart and soul into the Bike Rodeo,” Laroche said. “He has been organizing it for a number of years.”
Grenier is one of the MPD’s two Law Enforcement Bicycle Association-certified bicycle officers. On the Town of Milton website, Grenier has a page dedicated to bicycle safety that the community can read.
“Safety on our roads requires a partnership between cyclists, pedestrians and operators of motor vehicles,” Grenier said.
Participants are encouraged to bring their bicycle helmet so officers can ensure it is properly fitted. For those in need of a new helmet, due to safety upgrades or replacements, MPD will also be giving away a limited amount of free ones to community members.
Residents can also register their bike with the police department in case of theft.
Activities are designed to meet the needs of children aged five to 12 years of age, but people of all ages are welcome to participate. Parents are encouraged to take part in the free car seat installation and safety check the MPD is offering at the same time and place.
