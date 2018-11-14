Milton High School is in for updates to two bathrooms and cafeteria equipment as early as this winter, according to facilities director Bruce Cheeseman.

The school will upgrade two faculty bathrooms and install a new walk-in freezer and cooler in the cafeteria.

“When you walk in there it’s like stepping into a time machine,” Cheeseman said of the original 1969-era men’s and women’s restrooms.

Indeed, the walls are tiled in green and pink, respectively, and rust coats the metal runner under the sinks. According to Cheeseman, the toilets are so aged water runs long after they are flushed.

“It’s like a family budget,” he said. “We made it so that the kids came first.”

MHS renovated its student bathrooms in 2017, making the facilities compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. With the students provided for, the facilities director and board felt it was time to renovate and repair the faculty and staff restrooms, which serve about 90 employees, according to principal Mary Jane Stinson.

The district obtained designs for gender-neutral, ADA-compliant, energy-efficient facilities for $13,000 –which may be expensed to the $1.2 million-plus capital repair and replacement reserve fund.

Once the project is bid and a contractor is hired, the restrooms will receive new HVAC ventilation, sinks, toilets and, possibly, six additional inches of space each, should the removal of an existing wall allow for expansion, Cheeseman said.

The renovated bathrooms will join four other single-user facilities and will be available to visitors during after school hours, according to Stinson.

“It’s taxpayer-financed so we try to accommodate taxpayers for the use of the building as much as we can,” Cheeseman said.

Renovations should begin the first week of January, he said, adding any projects he can complete before the end of school are a great help to completing a laundry list of school improvements during the summer.

“I just squeeze so much into those couple months [in the summer],” Cheeseman said. “Sometimes it gets scary how tight scheduling gets.”

Already slated for this summer is the cooler and freezer installation.

The district spent about $10,000 of its reserve fund to design plans for the equipment, which will replace the 20-year-old units in the high school cafeteria, according to business manager Don Johnson.

The project will be sent to bid as soon as this January, Johnson said.

“Our [units are] so old we’ve been getting hit by the … health inspectors,” he said, adding, the units’ age, failure to meet new shelf height requirements and chips in the material that coats the shelves have met scrutiny from inspectors.

Additionally, Johnson said the floors in the unit are rotting and falling through from years of use.

A memo from Cheeseman to the board states the condensers no longer maintain proper temperature, and the units require repair on a near weekly basis.

Over fiscal years 2017 and ’18, the district purchased, installed and outfitted a new cooler and freezer in the elementary school for about $106,000, according to Johnson. The $43,073 FY17 portion was covered using general fund monies, and the FY18 balance will likely be covered using the same fund, Johnson said. Though he’s unsure what the high school project will cost, he said he’d be surprised if it came in below $100,000.

“They’re not cheap,” he added.

The scope of the work includes leveling the height between the cooler and freezer and moving a sink in the kitchen so the cooler and freezer’s entrance are more accessible, among other tasks.

According to Cheeseman, the district’s recent projects were made to catch up on overdue repairs and invest in a more efficient and affordable future for MTSD.

“Maintenance has been deferred in these schools for so long,” he said. “It’s money well spent.”