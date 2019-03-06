A man was assaulted on Middle Road, Monday, a Milton Police Department press release says. The suspect, described by the victim to be a small man with dark hair, fled the scene.

The victim pulled into a Middle Road business between 4:30 and 5 p.m. on March 4. Another vehicle entered the lot and parked alongside him, its operator hitting the passenger side of the victim’s car with his door.

The victim told police he went around to his car’s passenger side to inspect for damage, at which point the suspect sprayed him in the face with pepper spray and fled the scene in his own vehicle –which the victim described to be a small, silver, two-door car, possibly a Honda Civic.

The victim was treated by Milton Rescue personnel for eye and face irritation.

Anyone who might have seen the incident occur or may know who the suspect was is asked to contact MPD at 893-2424 or the Champlain Valley Crime Stoppers at 802 864-6666.