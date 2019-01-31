With the exception of the selectboard race, most seats on this year’s Town Meeting ballot are unchallenged, petitions filed with the town clerk’s office show.

Four people are running for two one-year terms on the selectboard: Incumbents Brenda Steady and Chris Taylor plus newcomers David Ross and Dana Maxfield.

Maxfield most recently ran an unsuccessful bid for one of six Chittenden County Senate seats in the November general election.

Steady and Taylor also filed petitions for the lone three-year seat being vacated by incumbent selectman Ken Nolan. Technically, that leaves enough seats for everyone to be elected to a seat, if voters so choose.

On the school board, incumbents Rick Dooley and Rae Couillard are the lone candidates for a three-year and one-year seat, respectively. Couillard is vacating the three-year term, and Dooley is leaving the one; the trustees agreed to flip-flop their spots, they told the Milton Independent earlier this month.

The two library trustee seats are also unchallenged. Judy Schmidt is running for the three-year seat being vacated by eight-year trustee Gail Wixson.

Seeking Schmidt’s two-year seat is newcomer Christine Hauslein.

In keeping with tradition, no one has filed a petition for the one-year moderator seat. The last few years, Miltonians present at the pre-Town Meeting event have elected Mike Morgan from the floor.

There are also no petitions for the three-year Champlain Water District representative position.