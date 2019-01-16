By COURTNEY LAMDIN & MADELINE CLARK

The majority of local office-holders will run for re-election this March.

Both school board incumbents will run for re-election, and two of three selectboard members will seek office again, the Milton Independent has learned. Incumbent vice-chairman Ken Nolan confirmed Monday he plans to step down after three years serving.

“I’m finding that due to some added travel for work, I’m not able to prepare or attend the way that I feel is necessary,” he wrote in an emailed statement, “so will be making room for someone who has more free time.”

Nolan previously served on the selectboard for 10 years, formerly as chairman and notably aiding efforts to bring Husky Injection Molding to town. He ran in 2016 on a platform of financial accountability.

Last week, Nolan’s board mates Chris Taylor and Brenda Steady were unsure of Nolan’s plans, which apparently informed their own. Steady, who was elected to a one-year term last year, said she’d run for Nolan’s three-year seat if he decides not to.

“I don’t want to run every year, so if a longer-term seat becomes available, I will be putting in a petition for it,” she said. “Either way I’m running, obviously. I love it. I’m in my glory.”

Taylor, a two-term selectman, has already filed a petition for both Nolan’s three-year and the one-year term he’s vacating.

“My goal is to get the three-year, but I’m not quite sure how things are going to play out between myself and the other members,” he said, noting he prefers the longer term “to see some of these projects through.”

Both he and Steady mentioned the so-called “hourglass” intersection redesign at Route 7, Middle Road and Railroad Street as exciting projects that could chart Milton’s future.

“There’s definitely some changes happening in Milton,” Taylor said. “I really enjoy working with [town manager] Don Turner. I think he has a great vision for the town.”

Both Rae Couillard and Rick Dooley will run for re-election on the Milton School Board but wish to flip-flop seats: Couillard prefers Dooley’s one-year term to her three, and vis versa.

“Right now [the board is] moving forward, and I want to make sure before I leave that it continues,” Couillard said, adding she wants to step down and explore new opportunities after another year.

Couillard joined the board in 2015, stepping into a former trustee’s position when he resigned halfway through his term. Since then, she’s helped navigate the district through loads of administrative turnover and tough conversations about racism that boiled over in 2017.

“I knew it was going to be a lot of work and I knew we were going to see some challenges,” Couillard said, adding she’s learned a great deal and wants to learn more still.

In her four-year tenure, she’s most proud of hiring Amy Rex as superintendent and is inspired by Rex’s efforts to enact change. Couillard enjoys helping make Milton schools better, she said.

Dooley, who was elected to a one-year term last year, wants to stick around a bit longer this time. He started with a shorter post to test balancing his workload with the duties of a trustee, a trial he says has gone well.

If re-elected, Dooley wants to participate in the district’s upcoming visioning process, helping to set the tone and goals for Milton’s educational system. He’d also like to continue increasing the board’s transparency, one of his initial motivations for joining the trustees.

Dooley said he’s proud of the board’s increased community outreach efforts and likes the trustees’ dynamic with Rex.

“The board can focus on the big picture: Let the superintendent run the district and sort of not micromanage the district anymore,” he said.

There are also two library trustee positions up for election. Incumbent Judy Schmidt is running for fellow trustee Gail Wixson’s three-year post since Wixson plans to step down after eight years on the board, she said.

“I had a great time this last year,” said Schmidt, who will complete a two-year term. “I learned a lot about the town and the different ways the town is run.”

Other elected offices include moderator (one year) and Champlain Water District representative (three years).

Anyone interested in running for office must gather at least 30 signatures of registered voters. Completed petitions must be filed at the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28.