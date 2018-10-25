About 100 people took a chance on the weather last Saturday by coming out to the Champlain Valley News Group’s 6th annual Monster Mile and 5K at Milton’s Bombardier Park.

The event, a Halloween-costumed fun run/walk/stroll, was blessed with sunny skies on October 20. Just after 2 p.m., costumed participants began lining up at the park’s brand-new fieldhouse to support the Milton Family Community Center food shelf.

Our efforts were helped by New England Federal Credit Union, which brought an SUV to stuff with non-perishable items. The hatch was soon full, and donations spilled out onto a nearby picnic table. We’ll soon have a tally of donations, so stay tuned.

MFCC director Vikki Patterson said donations from events like Monster Mile help fill the pantry shelves for months. This was the second time the Milton Indy partnered with NEFCU’s Food from the Heart drive to benefit MFCC.

While folks waited for participants to register, they had a chance to visit with a bunch of mini goats from D&M Goat Farm and play a game of cornhole in the unexpected sunshine. As 2:30 p.m. neared, our group heard a list of rules from our perennial emcee John Lindsay and lined up along the gravel path.

Town manager Don Turner sounded the Milton Rescue ambulance’s airhorn, and the group took off up Park Place. They turned onto Bombardier Road and then took another turn right onto Route 7, becoming a veritable costume parade for all passersby to see. Milton Recreation coordinator Kym Duchesneau reported numerous honks and waves that cheered on the costumed crowd.

The group then turned down Centre Drive and then back to Bombardier, completing a 1.1-mile loop around the town core.

Our 5K runners had a longer trek, taking detours from Bombardier to Hobbs Road and continuing into the residential neighborhood on Griswold Drive, Woodcrest Circle, Pinecrest Drive and Kingswood Drive before heading back to the start. We’re ever-grateful to Milton police Officer Ed Larente, who provided a safe crossing at the busy four-way intersection on our route.

Once everyone was finished, our judges – the Indy’s own Madeline Clark and Amanda Brooks – scanned the crowd once more for the best dressed. And, boy, was it tough to pick our slate of winners. While they deliberated, Chantal from Star 92.9 played spooky tunes befitting our Halloween shindig, and a group of little Miltonians formed their own dance party.

In the end, we awarded first place for girls to the adorable Evy Kimball, who dressed as an astronaut with a hand-knitted helmet. Besting the boys was 9-year-old Reese Payea, who sported a handsome homemade headpiece to round out his Yondu costume from “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Reese was out of breath when he accepted his trophy, having just completed the 5K with his mom.

Our judges chose husband-and-wife couple Bill and Kylee Charbonneau for best men’s and women’s costumes. Bill (our 2017 men’s costume winner) dressed up as Yukon Cornelius from the “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” movie, and Kylee was a home baker, complete with homemade chocolate chip cookies. She even walked the mile in red heels.

The best group costume went to father-and-daughter duo Carl and Caroline LaShomb, who dressed as a tree and lumberjack, respectively. Little Caroline even wielded a mini chainsaw.

Best pet costume went to a little dog named Lady Gaga, who dressed up as “Baby Shark,” the titular character in the viral music video.

CVNG thanks our sponsors for making this event possible: New England Federal Credit Union, Consolidated Communications, Northwestern Urgent Care, NG Advantage, Husky, Milton Ace Hardware, Vermont Gas and the Town of Milton.

We especially thank Milton Recreation for the use of the fieldhouse and for assembling a group of safety-vested volunteers to help our milers traverse the course. Also thanks to John Lindsay for his Halloween-decorating expertise; to Ben Nappi, Nina Madore and Chris Evola for the cornhole sets; to Jim Ballard for his pumpkins and cornstalks; and lastly but not leastly to everyone who came out to support a great cause.

The Indy looks forward to our 6th Annual Community Tree Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. sharp. If you have a shapely spruce to donate, call us at 893-2028 or email news@miltonindependent.com. Hope to see you there!

Photos by Emerson Lynn, Milton Independent