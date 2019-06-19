By NEIL ZAWICKI

Roads once again took center stage at Monday’s selectboard meeting, with the board hearing from a resident who has taken it upon himself to fill potholes.

In addition, a developer approached the town about a possible sewer extention.

Public Works Director David Allerton shared with the board what he billed as a “Grants Gala,” showing $380,000 worth of successful grant writing for the department.

“They were approved all at once.,” he announced with pride.



The grants include:

• $175,000 paving grant for Everest Road;

•

a structure grant for East Road Bridge number six, for $237,000;

• a Better Backroads grant for $20,000, which will allow more ditching, and one more roads grant for needed work on Westford Road, coming in at $8,336.



The board voted to accept the grants.

Milton resident David Paya, who lives up on Hardscrabble Road told the board he “took it upon himself” to fill the potholes and plant trees along the road there.

“I found a mix of dirt and rock that works.” he said, telling the board filling the potholes in this way has become his “Sunday job,” and that he doesn’t mind doing it.



Turner thanked Paya for his input, and said he understands the concerns surrounding Hardscrabble Road, but politely asked Paya to refrain from filling the holes using his improvised filler.

“Please do not fill any more,” said Turner. “If you’ve got time, come by my office, I’ll have something for you to do besides filling those holes.”

Turner said the filled holes are now overgrown with grass, making it more difficult for road crews to repair them.

Adams told Paya the trees he’s planting along the road “aren’t money trees” either.

Turner said addressing the problems with Hardscrabble Road would like cost close to $350,000.

Wastewater request

The board listened to a pitch from a group of developers planning to build just across the border in Colchester, and voted to consider the idea of extending the town’s sewer lines to those developments as a way to partner with the developers and cultivate more commerce for Milton.

The developers, planning a 300 unit residential project, addressed the board to explore the idea of linking to town sewer. Milton came up because Colchester does not have sewer infrastructure in the area.

“We wanted to see if the climate’s right for this opportunity,” said Pitrowiski. The new developments would produce an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 gallons per day. The Milton system is built to accommodate one million gallons per day.

Turner told the board the opportunity would fit with the town’s plan to increase its commercial health. The gain for the town would be that rates would drop if the system were brought up to capacity. Still, Turner wants to make sure the sewer capacity would still be avail;able for future Milton growth.

“We don’t want to sell Milton’s future,” Turner said. “But I think it’s very promising. I think it’s the right thing to do. And it’s exciting.”





Board member Michael Morgan motioned to vote to explore the idea further, and the rest of the board voted in favor of that plan.

