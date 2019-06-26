By NEIL ZAWICKI

If all goes to plan, the town of Milton will see a new cluster of residential and commercial spaces built out in the coming year.

The project, planned by Milton contractor William Sawyer, is located on the 3.8 acres along 444 and 252 Route 7, just north of the Milton Diner. It will include 12,500 square feet of commercial space, 17 one-bedroom apartments, and 24 three-bedroom townhouses along the back of the parcel.

The proposed site land contains a collection of derelict homes and other structures, which will be demolished ahead of the project start, which is planned for late summer.

The project is expected to cost $3,776, 000, and has already gotten the green light from the Milton Planning Division through the Design Review Board, with some conditions. Those conditions, of which there are 20 on the letter of decision, require the developer to create a children’s play area, a dedicated snow storage area, and specific requirements regarding placement of mail boxes, refuse facilities, and requirements for landscaping maintenance.

According to the state’s Act 250 database, the land use permit application has been submitted and is on track for approval, according to Milton Zoning Administrator Amanda Pitts.

“They’ve submitted engineering plans and have already paid their fee, so it’s safe to assume they’re going ahead,” said Pitts.

Civil Engineering firm O’Leary-Burke Civil Associates prepared the Act 250 application, and that document reports the site does not contain any wetlands, and that none were found within 50 feet of the parcel boundary. Additionally, the firm reported the traffic impact assessment concluded the project “will not create undue levels of traffic congestion or unsafe conditions to the surrounding roadway network.”

Town Manager Don Turner said he’s excited to see the project moving forward, and remarked it’s the first development to proceed through the town’s new Unified Development Regulations, which the selectboard adopted in September of last year. That 800-page document is ostensibly designed to encourage development and commercial growth in the town, but Turner acknowledged it will be interesting to apply the new regulations with the Route 7 development.

“We’re very happy that it’s going to be along Route 7,” said Turner.

Turner also said the town is working with Sawyer to possibly include a business incubator space, which helps new and startup companies to develop by providing services such as management training or office space.

