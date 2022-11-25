Milton students at ABC Academy picked a plow name as part of this year's 'Name a Plow' program with the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
The name: Ploward.
This marks the second year Vermont students have named plows as part of the AOT program.
ABC Academy Owner/Director Lisa Labelle said the kids worked hard coming up with a silly name for their plow.
Here are some photos!
