Ploward202211172024.jpeg

Milton students at ABC Academy picked a plow name as part of this year's 'Name a Plow' program with the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

The name: Ploward.

This marks the second year Vermont students have named plows as part of the AOT program.

ABC Academy Owner/Director Lisa Labelle said the kids worked hard coming up with a silly name for their plow.

Here are some photos!

Ploward202211172023.jpeg
Ploward202211172025.jpeg
Ploward202211172026.jpeg

Alek Fleury is a reporter covering Milton, Colchester and Georgia for the Sun, the Independent and the Messenger. Alek grew up in northern New Jersey but decided to stay in Vermont after graduating from UVM. At UVM he was the Photo Editor for the student run newspaper The Cynic for two years and then the Managing Editor for his last two years. Alek also covers broadband issues in all his coverage areas.

(0) comments

